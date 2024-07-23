KL, Selangor Hit By Another Pollution-Related Water Disruption – List Of Affected Areas Is 41-Pages Long!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have been hit by another pollution-related water disruption.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced the temporary shutdown of the Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2), and Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) Water Treatment Plants (WTP) due to an odour pollution incident at Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah.

The closure of these four critical WTPs has resulted in unscheduled water disruptions affecting seven Air Selangor regions: Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, and Kuala Selangor.

Residents in these areas are advised to refer to the detailed list of affected localities provided. Click here for the full list.

Air Selangor is actively working to mitigate the impact of this disruption on consumers.

In response, water tankers have been deployed to the affected areas, prioritizing critical premises such as hospitals and clinics.

Efforts are being made to minimize the inconvenience to users as much as possible.

Air Selangor will continue to provide regular updates through various channels, including mass media and social media platforms.

Consumers are encouraged to stay informed by checking the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Additionally, they can contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 or visit www.airselangor.com for further information.

The public’s understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated as Air Selangor works diligently to resolve the situation and restore normal water supply as swiftly as possible.

