KL Gateway Incident: Report Lodged, Case Is NFA But Cops Looking For “Lawyer”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Friday, an incident took place at the KL Gateway Mall’s parking lot where a man allegedly threatened to hit another individual.

In a Twitter sharing of what transpired by Twitter user @megatfirdauz, he alleged that the confrontation arose after he heard the individual yelling at his kids.

Police Report Made

It is believed that he then lodged a police report over the matter.

Brickfields Police Chief, Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, confirmed receiving the report last Sunday.

The incident has been classified as no further action (NFA) as it involved no physical violence or injury.

However, the police are tracking the man down for his statement.

“We are tracking (the man who allegedly made the threat) and will call (him) for a statement,” he said as reported by FMT.

Worried for his safety, the complainant filed a police report and shared a video of the incident on social media.

The Incident

In the post, the Twitter user explained that he was with his girlfriend when he allegedly overheard the man shouting horrible things to his children.

“When he saw me, he shouted do you have a problem with me? I told him to calm down,” he said on Twitter.

The man then approached him with his hand pointing at them, yelling at him and his girlfriend for recording the conversation.

In the video, the man could be heard claiming he was a lawyer.

Police Statement

Ku Mashariman emphasized that all reports are investigated, but investigation papers are only opened with evidence of criminal conduct.

The police are committed to ensuring community safety and addressing such incidents promptly.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.