Wisma Putra Says Malaysian Students In Bangladesh Are Safe
Wisma Putra Says Malaysian Students In Bangladesh Are Safe

Protests in Bangladesh over politicised quota system for highly sought-after government jobs turned violent after shoot-on-sight order given to military.

by
July 22, 2024

Bangladesh students initially protested peacefully against the country’s traditional quota system for sought-after government jobs within campuses on 5 June.

The protests calmed down after the Aidiladha celebrations but resumed on 7 July when students staged a blockade to demand the quota be rescinded.

However, the protest quickly spread all over the country after the government took a heavy-handed approach to dealing with protesters resulting in deaths.

When the protests showed no slowing down and the death toll continued climbing, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave soldiers shoot-on-sight orders and imposed a curfew.

A nationwide internet blackout since Thursday drastically limited the flow of information to the outside world and local news couldn’t update anything.

The politicised quota system in Bangladesh was abolished in 2018 but the court reinstated it last month.

The quota originally reserves 30% of all government jobs for the children of “freedom fighters” from the country’s 1971 liberation war against Pakistan.

The protests accelerated the hearing scheduled for 7 August and resulted in new percentages allotted for the quota.

The current quota breakdown is 5% of all government jobs for the children of freedom fighters, 1% for tribal communities, and 1% for people with disabilities or identifying as third gender under Bangladeshi law. The remaining 93% of positions will be decided on merit.

It’s believed that the quota reserved for children of freedom fighters is used to curry favour from loyalists to Hasina’s ruling Awami League.

Malaysian students in Bangladesh face hurdles getting to safety

As of 19 July, Wisma Putra mentioned that the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka reported that all Malaysian students in Dhaka are currently safe. There are 95 students in Bangladesh and two have recently left Dhaka with the assistance of the High Commission.

Efforts are underway to assist the return of four students from Mymensingh Medical College to Malaysia while a group of students were relocated to temporary accommodation.

It also advised students not to be fooled by anyone offering to help get them out of the country and to check the aid status with the operation room by dialling 03-8887 4570 or emailing taskforcebangladesh@kln.gov.my.

Students were also reminded to avoid protest zones, stay alert, and follow the curfew orders.

The latest update from Wisma Putra on 21 July said it’s working with the High Commission to consider all options, including evacuation if necessary.

Unfortunately, some Malaysian students allegedly had difficulty getting help from the embassy to evacuate campuses before Wisma Putra’s official statement.

A group of 20 female students of Dhaka Dental College had difficulty getting aid because the embassy said it lacked a budget.

The students were allegedly told to return to Malaysia by their own means. Since getting a homestay was expensive, they managed to reach a contact at KPJ Hospital in Gazipur.

The embassy told the students to use an Uber to get to Gazipur. After pressure from the students, the embassy agreed to arrange transport to Gazipur for the students and for two embassy representatives to accompany them.

Another Twitter user claimed that a friend studying in Bangladesh said about a hundred Malaysian students are still stranded.

