[Watch] Another Argument Breaks Out In The MRT Women’s Only Coach

Rules are there for a reason: to ensure that society works in unison as an organisation and that the people of the society are cared for.

Last year, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) introduced a separate coach for women only. This coach’s purpose is to help ensure that women have the freedom to travel safely on public transport.

However, since then there have been many cases where men have not respected the women’s coach and invaded their space while travelling in the MRT.

And It Still Continues

Recently a TikTok video shared by Chai Huat Ho showed a man shouting at a woman for asking him to move from the women’s coach.

However at press time, the original video has been removed but it was shared by others on other social media platforms.

From the video that was shared, it can be seen that the argument between the man and the woman in the women’s coach intensified as it went on.

When the lady explained to him that it is the rule that men were not allowed in the women’s coach, the man was heard saying: “Ask the police to catch….I dare you to call.”

However, listening further to the conversation, it is understood that the man was standing there because his children were with him and he did not want to leave them alone.

“Ridiculous you know, my kids are so small and you ask me to leave my kid alone,” he said to the woman, to which the woman replied that he should take his family and leave the coach.

Digging into the comment section, it was alleged that his children were not there alone but with his wife.

The interesting fact is that the man had needed to just take a step back from where he was standing to behind the pink barrier on the floor which says “Women’s only coach”.

Later, an MRT staff came in and pacified the man and ended the argument. When the staff asked if he was okay, the man replied that he was not and the rule was unfair.

Reactions

Many netizens are in support of the woman in this argument even though it seems like the man had a point.

One of them said that the man could leave his wife and kids in the women’s coach and sit in the normal coach himself.

Others said that there is a reason for the women’s coach and the man should understand that.

Meanwhile, some said that the other women there should have backed the woman in the argument.

