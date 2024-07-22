Missing Since Saturday At Johor’s Bon Odori, Cops Deploy K9 Unit To Look For 6YO Albertine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 6-year-old girl has gone missing on Saturday (20 July) at Eco Galleria, Iskandar Puteri, Johor and is yet to be found.

Albertine Leo Jia Hui, standing about 120cm tall with long black hair and slim build, was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Inspector Abd Hadi at 017-7051097, the Iskandar Puteri District Police hotline at 019-2792095, or the Operations Room at 07-2212999.

The girl was at the Bon Odori Festival with her parents who manned a stall there. She was said to be playing near the stall before disappearing.

The Star reported that her father first noticed her missing at about 8.30pm.

As the search commenced, the police deployed its K9 unit to track her at the scene. Word of her disappearance has spread online as well.

