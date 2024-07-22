Malaysians In Bangladesh To Return Tomorrow Via Chartered AirAsia Flight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian government is planning to repatriate all Malaysians including students in Bangladesh amid increasing unrest.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the students’ safety is a top priority.

“Whether they (students) are government-aided or private students, we will help, and the Foreign Minister will hold a meeting if it is necessary to rent a plane to take them home.

“Right now the safety of Malaysian children is our priority. The first few days it looked like the situation might be under control, but now from the embassy’s information it seems more appropriate if they are brought home,” he said at the 2024 National Tax Conference, as reported by Berita RTM.

The Foreign Ministry is actively coordinating with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the students’ safe return.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan informed that arrangements are being made with several agencies including the National Security Council (NSC) as well as AirAsia, to bring them home.

Plans include chartering a plane for the evacuation.

An AirAsia A330 aircraft is set to land at the Dhaka International Airport at 10am (Bangladesh time) tomorrow.

Apart from that, he said a directive was issued for the embassy to bring all Malaysians to the High Commission building tonight.

There are 192 Malaysians expected to be brought home. 124 are students.

This move is in response to violent protests against a Bangladeshi government job quota system that has led to several deaths and widespread disruption.

Malaysian students in Bangladesh are reported safe amid the protests.

The protests began peacefully but escalated, leading to a military-imposed curfew and shoot-on-sight orders.

Despite initial challenges, the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka has assisted in relocating and evacuating students.

Wisma Putra advised students to avoid protest areas and stay alert.

READ MORE: Wisma Putra Says Malaysian Students In Bangladesh Are Safe

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.