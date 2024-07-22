Malaysian Couple Journeys To Paris For 2024 Olympics On “Kapcai” Modified Using Made In Malaysia Parts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games is just around the corner, with only four days until its roll-out from 26 July to 11 August.

It is heartening to see the Malaysian team compete and hopefully win medals for the country.

For others, making the trip to see the world’s biggest sports event in person is a dream come true.

Kapcai To Paris

While the logical choice of transport would be by flight considering the Games is all the way in France, a married couple has chosen their “kapcai” motorcycle instead.

Yes, Mohd Alfishahrin Zakaria and Diana Latief are making their journey to Paris with their Honda RSX150.

Born during the glory days of “The Sidek Brothers”, that has always been an inspiration for this couple to see national athletes in action.

“We want to prove that ‘made in Malaysia’ can last, with proper care and use, can go the distance, even if others don’t think so.

“Now our famous athlete is Datuk Azizulhasni Awang, so we would like to see him if possible.

“For us, winning or losing is not the point but witnessing it in front of our eyes is more important. The spirit to support the national team is more important,” the couple said, as reported by Nadi Arena.

2020 dreams dashed

The couple also said that they had wanted to witness the national athletes perform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

But with the outbreak of COVID-19, they had to delay the dream and now Paris has become the destination of choice.

Based on the info on their official Facebook page, Alfishahrin and Diana are currently on their way to Paris and in the last two days, they have been in Bursa, Turkiye.

In his Facebook post, Alfishahrin said that the modifications he made to the bike for the trip involved locally-made products.

“I use local brands. The trip before this, my motorcycle was stock. I just added motor accessories like a box, and dry bag from GIVI Malaysia.”

“For our 2024 trip, my engine part is mostly goods from Tobaki, a Malaysian brand. Even the black oil for the bike is Vitron, a Malaysian brand. The bike tyres are also FKR, Malaysian made,” he added in the Facebook post.

Alfi and Diana, also known as Kapcaipackers, were previously in the limelight when they went to Qatar for the 2023 Asian Cup held earlier this year.

From their first-round trip on one of the bikes to London in 2017, they have travelled to more than 10 countries including Russia, Syria, and Turkey before the Covid-19 pandemic.

