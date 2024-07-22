Does Being Highly Educated Mean You’re Scam-Proof? Think Again!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an era where digital connectivity has become an integral part of everyday life, the 2024 National Scam Awareness Survey by CelcomDigi Berhad has unveiled a paradoxical trend that challenges preconceived notions about scam vulnerability.

The survey reveals that Malaysians with higher education levels are surprisingly more susceptible to scam attempts compared to those with primary or secondary education.

This finding raises critical questions about the nature of scam susceptibility and the factors that contribute to it.

Today, while we enjoy the benefits of digital connectivity, we face a reality where scams and fraud have become one of the most pressing social epidemics today. CelcomDigi’s inaugural National Scam Awareness Survey 2024 report provides actionable data and insights that can guide more strategic and targeted measures to address scams and fraud. Guided by the report, we can address the gaps in mitigating this epidemic, strengthen trust, and foster a more secure digital environment for Malaysians. Datuk Idham Nawawi, CelcomDigi CEO

Higher Education, Higher Risk?

The survey, which polled 10,893 individuals nationwide, highlights a troubling trend: respondents with tertiary education experience a higher incidence of scam attempts.

This is in stark contrast to those with only primary or secondary education or those earning RM1,000 or less per month.

The data points to a significant gap in scam encounters between these demographic groups.

The high internet usage among Malaysians is one contributing factor. According to the survey, 91% of respondents frequently visit community internet centres to access a wide range of digital services.

This high level of digital engagement inevitably exposes them to greater risks of encountering scams.

However, the increased awareness of scams, reported by 87% of respondents, does not seem to correlate with a decreased risk among the more educated.

The Nature of the Threats

The types of scams reported further illustrate this vulnerability. A staggering 76% of scam attempts are made through voice phone calls, where scammers impersonate bank, telecommunications, or government officials. According to the survey, the most common scenarios involve:

Requests for personal information (31%).

Claims of problems with bank accounts requiring urgent payments (23%).

Offers of government assistance in exchange for personal or banking details (23%).

These sophisticated tactics often play on the victim’s trust in institutional authority, a factor that might explain why higher-educated individuals, who often interact with such institutions, are more frequently targeted.

Comparing the Demographics

The survey data reveals a clear difference in scam encounter rates between various education levels.

Tertiary-educated individuals report more attempted scams compared to those with only primary or secondary education or those with lower income levels.

One reason for this disparity is higher internet usage. Tertiary-educated people tend to spend more time online, which increases their exposure to scams. Another factor is the complexity of financial interactions.

Individuals with higher education levels often engage in more complex financial activities, providing more opportunities for scammers to exploit.

Lastly, there is a greater trust in authority among educated individuals. They might be more likely to trust and respond to scams that appear to come from authoritative sources.

Addressing the Paradox

Respondents of the survey also show a concerning lack of resilience when it comes to preventive and mitigation actions. The survey indicates:

52% block scammer phone numbers.

32% inform family or friends.

19% either close bank accounts, cancel credit cards, or do nothing.

These figures suggest that while there is some awareness and action taken against scams, it is not comprehensive enough to protect against the high incidence of attempts faced by the educated demographic.

Bridging the Awareness Gap

The survey also reveals that 64% of respondents are unaware of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) hotline 997, a critical tool for reporting scams.

This lack of awareness is even more pronounced among those in financial distress, with 67% unaware of the hotline.

Conclusion: A Paradox of Knowledge

The CelcomDigi survey highlights a critical issue: higher education does not necessarily equate to greater protection against scams.

The paradox of educated individuals being more frequently targeted and falling victim to scams underscores the need for more robust and targeted scam awareness programs.

These programs must go beyond basic awareness, addressing specific vulnerabilities and promoting comprehensive preventive measures.

As Malaysia continues to advance as a digital society, it is imperative to foster a culture of digital vigilance that can protect all citizens, regardless of their education level.

The fight against scams requires a collective effort, leveraging both public and private sector resources to build a safer digital environment for everyone.

While education is a powerful tool, it must be coupled with practical, actionable knowledge to effectively combat the ever-evolving threat of scams.

Only then can we bridge the gap between awareness and real protection, ensuring that the most educated among us are not the most vulnerable.

