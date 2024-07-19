TRP
Now Reading
Tech Glitch Cause Service Disruptions Worldwide – Malaysia Affected Too!
TRP
TRP

Tech Glitch Cause Service Disruptions Worldwide – Malaysia Affected Too!

A cyber security company known as CrowdStrike has its systems down causing a global outage affecting airports and many other companies around the world.

by
July 19, 2024
Pic Credit: Malay Mail/TRP

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent update to CrowdStrike’s Falcon sensor has caused a global outage, leading to technical issues for many companies worldwide.

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company that provides protection, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services. It’s a popular choice among businesses for securing Windows PCs and servers.

Airports, media companies, Microsoft and many IT companies around the world are facing technical issues due to this global outage.

READ MORE: Worldwide Microsoft Systems Disruption Linked To Crowdstrike Cybersecurity Firm

Social media is buzzing with news as people share updates about what’s happening in their respective countries.

What about Malaysia?

Apparently, Malaysia is also experiencing the global outage, with many netizens reporting on social media that KLIA’s Terminal 2 has been affected.

Due to the kiosks being down, visitors are facing long lines as they need to manually check-in at counters.

The KLIA Express rail service said on Twitter that tickets can only be purchased manually due to a malfunctioning payment system.

Malaysia Airports has announced that their network of airports in Malaysia is operating normally despite the global Microsoft outage. However, some airline partners are facing disruptions due to this issue.

Meanwhile, Air Asia released a statement regarding problems with their check-in and reservation system.

“Our core reservation and check-in system are impacted by a global IT issue affecting airlines worldwide,” Air Asia said in their statement on Twitter.

They also informed their customers that check-ins might be slower and the customers may have to wait in a longer queue than usual.

Not only KLIA but the Malayan Railway Limited (KTM) also announced an hour ago that their KITS ticketing system and all their customer service channels are facing technical difficulties.

Netizens are asking questions such as what are the alternative ways to board the train or is even the train moving at this point.

CrowdStrike Responded To The Issue

CrowdStrike President and CEO George Kurtz said on Twitter that the issue has been identified, isolated, and fixed.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd