Tech Glitch Cause Service Disruptions Worldwide – Malaysia Affected Too!

A recent update to CrowdStrike’s Falcon sensor has caused a global outage, leading to technical issues for many companies worldwide.

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company that provides protection, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services. It’s a popular choice among businesses for securing Windows PCs and servers.

Airports, media companies, Microsoft and many IT companies around the world are facing technical issues due to this global outage.

Social media is buzzing with news as people share updates about what’s happening in their respective countries.

GLOBAL OUTAGES



– Major banks, media and airlines affected by major IT outage



– Significant disruption to some Microsoft services



– 911 services disrupted in several US states



– Services at London Stock Exchange disrupted



– Sky News is off air



– Reports the issue relates to… — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 19, 2024

The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today 😅 pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1Pgjr — Akshay Kothari (@akothari) July 19, 2024

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Global Technical Systems Hit by Massive Malfunctions 🌐💥



Reports indicate that massive malfunctions have struck technical systems worldwide, raising suspicions of one of the largest cyber-attacks in history.



• British Sky News channel suspends broadcast due… pic.twitter.com/yftjkJiAKD — Mariam Robly | مريم روبلى (@MariamRobly) July 19, 2024

What about Malaysia?

Apparently, Malaysia is also experiencing the global outage, with many netizens reporting on social media that KLIA’s Terminal 2 has been affected.

Due to the kiosks being down, visitors are facing long lines as they need to manually check-in at counters.

Terkini!!!

Semua sistem Check In (Online, Kiosks) penerbangan #Airasia mengalami gangguan teknikal.



So yang mana ada penerbangan dalam masa terdekat, sila datang awal ke KLIA (T2).



Yang mana belum ada boarding pass atau nak drop bagasi, wajib beratur di kaunter. pic.twitter.com/pD8yYNXMnX — Syahrul Azlan | Mutawwif Emas 🇲🇾 (@syahrulazlan91) July 19, 2024

KLIA Terminal 2 system tengah down. Tak boleh nak self check in. Dekat kaunter pon ramai orang dibiarkan beratur tak di attend unless flight kau dah betul2 nak berlepas @MY_Airports — Azri Zidane Ieusof (@AzriZidaneYusof) July 19, 2024

The KLIA Express rail service said on Twitter that tickets can only be purchased manually due to a malfunctioning payment system.

PAYMENT SYSTEM UPDATE, 19 July 2024: Due to a technical glitch, tickets cannot be purchased via our app, website, or digital wallets at this time. Please proceed to the counter to buy your tickets. — KLIA Ekspres (@KLIAekspres) July 19, 2024

Malaysia Airports has announced that their network of airports in Malaysia is operating normally despite the global Microsoft outage. However, some airline partners are facing disruptions due to this issue.

Travel Advisory – Our network of airports in Malaysia remains unaffected by the global Microsoft outage. However, some of our airline partners are experiencing disruptions due to this issue. pic.twitter.com/BQRVX596Os — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) July 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Air Asia released a statement regarding problems with their check-in and reservation system.

“Our core reservation and check-in system are impacted by a global IT issue affecting airlines worldwide,” Air Asia said in their statement on Twitter.

They also informed their customers that check-ins might be slower and the customers may have to wait in a longer queue than usual.

🚨 IMPORTANT NOTICE: Our core reservation and check-in system are impacted by a global IT issue affecting airlines worldwide. You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues and we are doing our best to address this situation. We appreciate your patience and understanding… — AirAsia (@airasia) July 19, 2024

Not only KLIA but the Malayan Railway Limited (KTM) also announced an hour ago that their KITS ticketing system and all their customer service channels are facing technical difficulties.

NOTIS PENTING / IMPORTANT NOTICE



Dear valued customers,



Please be informed that the KITS ticketing system and all customer service channels at KTMB are currently experiencing technical disruptions due to Crowdstrike Microsoft Windows.



Restoration works are actively underway. pic.twitter.com/Dyt5pOh3W8 — KTM Berhad (@ktm_berhad) July 19, 2024

Netizens are asking questions such as what are the alternative ways to board the train or is even the train moving at this point.

hi ktmb, since the KITS ticketing system is unavailable, are we able to scan our card and board our KTM train? — areem (@__princino__) July 19, 2024

Train boleh jalan tak? — Ryu.Ezaz 🇲🇾🤝🇵🇸 (@Ezaz117) July 19, 2024

CrowdStrike Responded To The Issue

CrowdStrike President and CEO George Kurtz said on Twitter that the issue has been identified, isolated, and fixed.

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

