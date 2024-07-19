4 Animal Abuse Cases In Just A Week In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It feels like animal abuse cases are on the rise in Malaysia. Recently, news of a Husky, allegedly tormented by its owner, made headlines and was wildly discussed on social media platforms.

Then yesterday, TRP reported on three poor cats that were kept on a ledge outside of a three-storey building in Melaka.

Nurul Ain Abdul Hamid who shared the incident on her Instastory, pointed out that the distance of the ledge from the ground was approximately 4.63 metres.

However, after doing a bit of digging, we found four other alleged animal abuse cases reported across the country. These four cases were shared by an Instagram account known as My Forever Doggo.

Abuse Case 1

A devastating incident supposedly resulted in the death of 27 dogs, due to suspected poisoning, caused public outrage

On July 16, 2024, authorities and residents discovered multiple dogs exhibiting severe symptoms indicative of poisoning.

Despite efforts to save them, the affected dogs succumbed to the toxic substance.

The exact cause and source of the poisoning are under investigation by the Penang Veterinary Services Department and local authorities.

The pet owners, some losing multiple dogs, were devastated. One owner, in particular, mourned the loss of Lilou, a well-known Husky in the area.

Social media platforms have been flooded with condolences and calls for justice, with many urging the authorities to expedite the investigation and take stringent measures against those responsible

However, according to Penang Island City Council (MBPP), there was no evidence of poison found in the Tanjung Bungah Area.

“We are not ruling out that there have been stray dogs in the area posing a nuisance to the public, and the animals may have been poisoned,” said exco member Jason H’ng Mooi Lye as reported by The Star.

Later an anonymous animal lover offered an RM10,000 reward to anyone who could provide information that could lead to an arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the incident.

Abuse Case 2

This is a case of yet another devastating incident of a dog being killed on 14 July near Merpati Apartment, Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur.

This came to light when Instagram user Caroline Thomas provided details of the case.

According to a posting on her Instagram account, the poor dog was strangled and both its legs chopped off.

The preparator who did that is alleged to be mentally ill and he carried away the chopped legs with him.

She also updated that on 17 July, police reports were made and multiple reports have been made to the Department of Veterinary

Services Malaysia (DVS).

TRP tried to contact Caroline to get further info about the case, but there was no reply at press time.

Abuse Case 3

This is yet another case of a dog being beaten and abused by its owner. Recently a video of a dog being hit with a metal rod was circulating on social media platforms.

According, to My Forever Doggo, the video was recorded by a neighbour and was shared with a Non-Government Organisation known as MAWA Malaysia.

Upon checking Mawa’s social media the video seems to be removed. Nevertheless, a police report was made and the preparator was arrested.

Upon checking Mawa's social media the video seems to be removed. Nevertheless, a police report was made and the preparator was arrested.

The two dogs which were under the abuser’s care were also taken custody by DVS according to Mawa Malaysia.

Abuse Case 4

A Facebook page of an animal shelter known as Shelter for Abused and Abandoned Animals (SAAA) shared a video of yet another abuser from Sungai Petani, Kedah.

In the video that was shared, the abuser can be hitting a dog multiple times using a broomstick.

If one looks closely, one can notice that the dog can be seen limping after receiving a harsh beating from its owner.

The weird thing is that the dog was calmly sitting while he was sweeping the front porch of his house and then suddenly he went into a rage and started hitting the dog.

According to SAAA, police reports have been made and there is no update other than that.

These are 4 abuse cases in just a week in Malaysia. What was the mistake of these speechless animals, the embodiments of love?

Well if you ask us, their only mistake is trusting us humans.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.