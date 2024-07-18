[Watch] Driver’s Reaction Caught On Camera As Proton Wira Slams Into Long Trailer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video capturing a dramatic accident between a car and a trailer in Johor has gained significant attention on social media since yesterday (July 17).

The footage shows the driver of a very long trailer cautiously taking a turn at an intersection and signalling other vehicles to halt.

In a sudden turn of events, a Proton Wira failed to stop in time, colliding with the trailer and getting lodged underneath it.

Footage from inside the trailer’s cab captured the exact moment of the crash, with the driver exclaiming in shock that he had already signalled for oncoming vehicles to slow down.

The male driver of the Proton Wira sustained serious injuries in the incident, which occurred at kilometre 16, Jalan Sungai Tiram, Johor.

Emergency Response

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue station operation commander Sufian Md Lis said they received a call about the accident at 11.34am.

Six firefighters were dispatched to the scene, including a fire rescue tender (FRT) and an Emergency Medical Service (EMRS) unit.

Sufian said the driver of the Proton Wira, a man aged 60, suffered facial injuries and was assisted by bystanders before the rescue team arrived. The trailer driver was unharmed.

Seri Alam District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, confirmed the accident. Preliminary investigations indicated that the collision occurred when the trailer was exiting a junction at Batu 14 Sungai Tiram.

The Proton Wira, travelling from Tiram towards Sungai Tiram, crashed into the trailer’s rear.

The Proton Wira driver was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for treatment.

Ramlah Ismail, a Facebook user, identified the Proton Wira driver as her uncle. She revealed that he had just returned from dialysis treatment and was likely in a weakened state.

She also added that his eyesight is not at its best.

She said he would usually be accompanied for his dialysis treatment by a family member but on the day of the incident he had to drive himself.

She expressed her concern, saying, “Please pray for his recovery. He is still in the red zone, and we hope for the best.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.