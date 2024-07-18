Dewan Rakyat Passes Amended Medical Act, Decision Receives Warm Welcome From Medical Fraternity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Medical Act 1971 Amendment Bill 2024 was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on 17 July, paving the way to resolve the conflict concerning the parallel pathway programme.

The bill seeks to amend provisions related to the registration of specialists and the recognition of qualifications and specialised training in the parallel pathway programme.

Changes in the composition of the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) members have also been proposed.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad assured that the amendments to the Act will be enforced as soon as possible after it was gazetted.

Many have argued that it is as if the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) is taking power from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and that the quality of specialists will be compromised. These are irresponsible statements. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said in response to Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN–Arau), who repeatedly said prospective specialists had to go through the MQA.

There’s a shortage of cardiothoracic surgeons in Malaysia. Image: TRP File

Dr Dzulkefly added that according to MQA, the authority to recognize parallel pathway programme graduates from international universities lies with the Health Ministry.

He reiterated that the MMC has the authority to recognize specialists and not the MQA. He also assured the quality of specialists as graduates from both the Master’s Programme and parallel pathway will be assessed by a panel.

As for the composition of MMC council members, it’s to ensure checks and balances.

The defining factor is that the person elected or appointed must not only be an expert in their field but also as a policy maker. They must not only have clinical acumen but also political acumen to solve problems and to enhance healthcare services. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad

A warm welcome from the medical fraternity

The amended bill means the issue regarding recognizing cardiothoracic surgeons who have undergone the parallel pathway programme meets a resolution.

Previously, graduates sent by the government to study cardiothoracic surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) were unable to practise in Malaysia since the MMC did not recognise their qualifications. They weren’t allowed to register as specialists on the National Specialist Register (NSR).

This led to a group of graduates filing a suit against MMC for refusing to register them on the NSR in April.

In addition, Malaysia has a shortage of cardiothoracic surgeons and only UiTM and the National Heart Institute’s (IJN) parallel pathway cardiothoracic surgery training programme is offered in the country.

The amendment to the bill yesterday received a warm welcome from the medical fraternity, citing the historic moment as having a positive impact on healthcare in the country.

A historic day – the Dewan Rakyat has passed the Medical Act amendments without any changes.https://t.co/yNnNGGM1HC — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) July 17, 2024

The amendments to the Medical Act will hopefully be the much-needed resolution to the conflict and polemic that has arisen with the parallel pathway programme and the recognition of specialists qualification, says Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.



“Many were waiting for us to… — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) July 18, 2024

Finally, a good conclusion to the impasse. A pragmatic & logical step forward for medical specialty training in 🇲🇾. https://t.co/8SsMAb3m0l — Christopher Lee (@chriskc_Lee) July 17, 2024

Salam Dr @rafidah72 🌹



Tweeting to express our gratitude to YOU & the 23 Medical Fraternities 4 ur unflinching support & committment to see this Bill on Medical Act, passed 🙏❤️



Despite our uphill task on enhancing healthcare system & delivery, pls dont given up on us, MOH 🤲🏻🥹 https://t.co/qfWDgXjJpg — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) July 17, 2024

