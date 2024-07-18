DAP Source Laments Penang Tourism Promotion Which Is Just “Riding On Nasi Kandar”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following controversy over its promotional video, the 2024 George Town Festival issued an apology and removed the video that had failed to represent Malay culture in Penang.

Despite this, many, especially the Malay community, remained dissatisfied.

Criticism from DAP Source

A source within the DAP criticized the Penang state government for its lack of sensitivity towards Malay culture.

This could be seen in the election defeat in Permatang Pauh and Sungai Bakap with bigger margins.

Apart from that, the state government appears not serious in promoting Penang as harmonious state with many races, instead relying on the popularity of Nasi Kandar.

READ MORE: Video George Town Festival 2024 Bukti Kejahilan & Kurangnya Usaha Exco Pelancongan Negeri – Sumber DAP

This criticism specifically targeted Wong Hon Wai, the Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy, for his perceived indifference to Malay sensitivities.

“The video (2024 George Town Festival) shows the ignorance and lack of effort from the State Exco (Wong). He does not understand sentiments and does not respect sentiment and people are angry,” said the source.

Comparison with Steven Sim

The source compared Wong to Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, who seems to have effectively managed his majority-Malay constituency.

The source argued that Sim’s success demonstrates that the DAP can win Malay votes by engaging with the community and addressing their concerns.

“PAS people will also vote for DAP if they go to the field and do work. But if you don’t do work, people won’t vote,” the source explained.

The source thinks that Penang DAP is not trying to attract the votes of the Malay community and is instead taking the votes of the Chinese for granted.

Example of carelessness, says Syerleena Abdul Rashid

MP of Bukit Bendera, Syerleena Abdul Rashid explained through a video on her TikTok account @syerleena_rashid, that the promotional video is an example of carelessness in taking care of the sensitivity of the community.

She deemed the apology insincere, describing the promotional video as a failure to respect cultural sensitivities.

“He made a mistake, he didn’t even write an explanation seriously. Awat (why)? Is there (no) Malay staff to help write this media statement?” she asked in the video.

She criticized the explanation provided by the festival’s organizers and highlighted the need for Penang to genuinely celebrate its multicultural heritage.

“Penang should set an example of how a multi-racial state can celebrate diversity.

“But that’s it, sometimes we like to take the easy and careless way in taking care of the sensitivity of the community,” she said.

Syerleena stressed the importance of inclusivity and sensible efforts to maintain cultural harmony in Penang.

She urged the organizers to work towards rectifying the situation and addressing narrow-minded racial issues.

She also invited those needing assistance to seek help from her office, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold Malaysia’s shared heritage.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.