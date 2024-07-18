Cats Left Outside Window Of Three-Storey Building In Melaka Earns Wrath Of Animal Lovers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Having a pet gives a feeling of fulfilment in life. However, taking care of animals is a huge responsibility.

Recently, an Instastory shared by Nurul Ain Abdul Hamid has caught the attention of many. She shared a story of three felines being left outside of a window on a narrow ledge of a three-storey building in Melaka.

If the unit is on the ground floor then it would have not been a problem, but this particular unit is on the top floor of the building.

According to Nurul Ain, the estimated distance of the unit from the ground is approximately 4.63 metres.

What makes it more heartbreaking is that the cats were outside under the hot sun.

Nurul Ain’s sharing made its way to Twitter.

“Tears came to my eyes when I saw this post. Why don’t you humans have feelings? What level of satisfaction do you get when you do this? Humans who abuse animals are terrible. Do something DVS (Department of Veterinary Services), don’t just keep silent,” said Twitter user @fzzzhr4_.

menitik air mata aku tgk post ni. Kenapa korang ni manusia takde hati perasaan ke? Tahap mana kepuasan yang korang dapat bila buat macam ni? Manusia yang dera haiwan mmg cukup celaka hidup dia. Do something lah DVS,janganlah buat senyap je @DVSMalaysia pic.twitter.com/0Gsg5VlUlO — bunga🤍 (@fzzzhr4_) July 17, 2024

Complaints were also made to DVS in Malaka about the issue.

As for the cats, Nurul Ain informed that she had contacted the Fire and Rescue Department. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene.

As the unit’s occupants were not around when the firefighters arrived, they broke the lock to get inside to rescue the cats.

It is learned that the occupants are foreigners from Indonesia and Bangladesh.

According to the Twitter sharing, Nurul Ain had waited for officers from DVS to arrive at the scene.

When the officers arrived, the occupants had returned.

DVS has not issued an official statement on this case, but according to Nurul Ain, they issued a warning notice to the occupants and instructed them to remove the makeshift ledge outside the window.

They would return after two days and if there is proof of misconduct, action will be taken.

Nurul Ain asked the owners to hand over the cats to her, but it seems like they have been looking after the cats since they were young.

Update: Lol memang betul lah kucing2 tu masih ada pada si owner perangai mcm dajjal tu. sekadar warning letter jelah yang DVS mampu lmao pic.twitter.com/Q4QgH8Rjb4 — bunga🤍 (@fzzzhr4_) July 17, 2024

