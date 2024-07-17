Do You Know The Old & Localised Names Of Malaysian Towns?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fresh after the George Town Festival 2024 promotional video drama, a PAS MP called for Penang’s capital city George Town to be renamed Tanjung Penaga.

Permatang Pauh MP Fawwaz Jan said the state’s capital city should be renamed to reflect Malaysia’s identity. He believes we should not take pride in an identity given by the colonisers.

His suggestion was shot down by Penang State exco for Tourism and Creative Economy Wong Hon Wai. Wong said Tanjung is a parliamentary constituency in Penang and is represented by Penang DAP leader, Lim Hui Ying. Additionally, no issues or problems have stemmed from the name of the place.

Who are you, Penang? Image for illustration purposes. Image: TRP File

The call for a name change isn’t new. In 2022, International Islamic University Malaysia’s Ahmad Murad Merican suggested the name change. Merican also suggested that Butterworth and Port Dickson be renamed Bagan and Tanjung respectively.

However, the then-state executive councillor Yeoh Soon Hin said changing George Town’s name would negatively affect its Unesco heritage site status.

In addition, Yeoh said there’s no justification for the name change since Penang’s capital has been known globally as George Town for more than 200 years.

What are the “localised” names for the other places in Malaysia?

The call to change the names of places to their localised or original names has been brought up several times.

The suggestion of reverting places to their original names has brought up an interesting conversation among people. Some people said if Penang’s name is changed, so should the names of other places such as Shah Alam.

Here are the current names of places with their localised or original names:

Kuala Lumpur -> Muara Bustak or Pengkalan Lumpur Shah Alam -> Sungai Renggam Seri Kembangan -> Kampung Baru Cina Serdang Cyberjaya -> Air Terentang Putrajaya -> Prang Besar Dato Keramat -> Tangga Cina Teluk Intan -> Teluk Anson, Teluk Mak Intan Kota Kinabalu -> Api-Api, Jesselton Sandakan -> Elopura Kuching -> Santubong Samarahan -> Samadong Mont Kiara -> Kampung Segambut Bangsar -> Kampung Kerinchi Bangsar South -> Kerinchi Sunway -> Sungai Way Bandar Tun Razak -> Kampung Congo/Konggo Plaza Rakyat -> Ang Seng Tun Sambanthan -> Thambipillay Bukit Dukung -> Balakong Batu Caves -> Pattu Caves Persiaran KLCC -> Binjai Putra Heights -> Bukit Lanchong Manjung -> Gangga Negara (the City of Ganges) Bestari Jaya -> Batang Berjuntai Pantai Cahaya Bulan -> Pantai Cinta Berahi Taiping -> Klian Pauh Port Dickson -> Tanjung Tin Puncak Alam -> Bukit Cerakah Bukit St. Paul -> Bukit Melaka Sentul Barat -> Kasipillai KL Eco City -> Sungai Putih

And the list goes on because everything has a past!

