Do You Know The Old & Localised Names Of Malaysian Towns?

After the call to change the name of Penang’s capital George Town to Tanjung Penaga, people started digging out the old and localised names of places in Malaysia.

by
July 17, 2024
Credit: Malay Mail & Wikipedia

Fresh after the George Town Festival 2024 promotional video drama, a PAS MP called for Penang’s capital city George Town to be renamed Tanjung Penaga.

Permatang Pauh MP Fawwaz Jan said the state’s capital city should be renamed to reflect Malaysia’s identity. He believes we should not take pride in an identity given by the colonisers.

His suggestion was shot down by Penang State exco for Tourism and Creative Economy Wong Hon Wai. Wong said Tanjung is a parliamentary constituency in Penang and is represented by Penang DAP leader, Lim Hui Ying. Additionally, no issues or problems have stemmed from the name of the place.

Who are you, Penang? Image for illustration purposes. Image: TRP File

The call for a name change isn’t new. In 2022, International Islamic University Malaysia’s Ahmad Murad Merican suggested the name change. Merican also suggested that Butterworth and Port Dickson be renamed Bagan and Tanjung respectively.

However, the then-state executive councillor Yeoh Soon Hin said changing George Town’s name would negatively affect its Unesco heritage site status.

In addition, Yeoh said there’s no justification for the name change since Penang’s capital has been known globally as George Town for more than 200 years.

What are the “localised” names for the other places in Malaysia?

The call to change the names of places to their localised or original names has been brought up several times.

The suggestion of reverting places to their original names has brought up an interesting conversation among people. Some people said if Penang’s name is changed, so should the names of other places such as Shah Alam.

Here are the current names of places with their localised or original names:

  1. Kuala Lumpur -> Muara Bustak or Pengkalan Lumpur
  2. Shah Alam -> Sungai Renggam
  3. Seri Kembangan -> Kampung Baru Cina Serdang
  4. Cyberjaya -> Air Terentang
  5. Putrajaya -> Prang Besar
  6. Dato Keramat -> Tangga Cina
  7. Teluk Intan -> Teluk Anson, Teluk Mak Intan  
  8. Kota Kinabalu -> Api-Api, Jesselton
  9. Sandakan -> Elopura
  10. Kuching -> Santubong
  11. Samarahan -> Samadong
  12. Mont Kiara -> Kampung Segambut
  13. Bangsar -> Kampung Kerinchi
  14. Bangsar South -> Kerinchi
  15. Sunway -> Sungai Way
  16. Bandar Tun Razak -> Kampung Congo/Konggo
  17. Plaza Rakyat -> Ang Seng
  18. Tun Sambanthan -> Thambipillay
  19. Bukit Dukung -> Balakong
  20. Batu Caves -> Pattu Caves
  21. Persiaran KLCC -> Binjai
  22. Putra Heights -> Bukit Lanchong
  23. Manjung -> Gangga Negara (the City of Ganges)
  24. Bestari Jaya -> Batang Berjuntai
  25. Pantai Cahaya Bulan -> Pantai Cinta Berahi
  26. Taiping -> Klian Pauh
  27. Port Dickson -> Tanjung Tin
  28. Puncak Alam -> Bukit Cerakah
  29. Bukit St. Paul -> Bukit Melaka
  30. Sentul Barat -> Kasipillai
  31. KL Eco City -> Sungai Putih

And the list goes on because everything has a past!

