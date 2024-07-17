Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the wake of former national football team coach Kim Pan Gon’s cryptic statements at a media briefing held at the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) on 16 July, acting Johor Sultan Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who is also the owner of the Johor Darul Ta’azim (JDT) football team, has demanded a detailed explanation regarding the “danger” Kim alluded to.

During the briefing, Kim who has recently stepped down as head coach of Harimau Malaya, implied it was “dangerous” for him to disclose the true reason for his resignation.

He mentioned that only FAM President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin was privy to this information.

TMJ’s Call for Transparency

Tunku Ismail, known as TMJ (Tunku Mahkota Johor) responded via his official Twitter account, @HRHJohorII, urging Kim to clarify his remarks.

He also called on the public, including supporters, political analysts, and media representatives, to seek answers from Kim.

“Is it so difficult? Go and ask him directly what he means by ‘danger.’ Supporters, political experts, and media be specific. Is he afraid of getting shot? Kidnapped? Assaulted? Just be honest,” TMJ tweeted.

He said this in response to a tweet by @RimauXI who posted a clip of Kim speaking at the media briefing.

The Twitter account @RimauXI had also asked what did Kim mean by “dangerous”.

In his tweet, it looked like TMJ referenced a past encounter with @RimauXI asking the person if they had been beaten up when they came to his house.

They had apparently met and discussed an alleged conspiracy within FAM.

“But when I asked for proof, you said this was all just a theory. So is this now another created conspiracy theory?” TMJ asked @RimauXI.

Apa susah. Pergi tanya dia beramai ramai apa yang dia maksudkan “dangerous”. Penyokong, Ahli politik dan pihak media. Tanya dia apa maksud dia “dangerous.” Be more specific. Takut kena tembak? takut kena kidnapped? Kena sepak? Be direct! @RimauXI Awak dulu pernah datang rumah… https://t.co/YqctG5SE6m — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) July 16, 2024

TMJ Meets Kim Pan Gon

Shortly after his public appeal, TMJ revealed that he and Kim would be meeting at a hotel in the capital.

An update showed TMJ and Kim sharing a drink, with TMJ congratulating Kim on his accomplishments and hinting at an engaging football discussion.

Good luck and all the best Kim Pan-gon. Had a good football discussion. pic.twitter.com/15Wv1bHiDU — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) July 16, 2024

FAM’s Official Statement on Kim Pan Gon’s Resignation

Previously, FAM announced that Kim resigned from his role as head coach of Harimau Malaya, citing personal commitments.

Despite this, Kim has yet to provide a comprehensive explanation for his sudden departure.

