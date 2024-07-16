[Watch] Street Artist Julia Volchkova Discovers Her “Goldsmith” Mural In KL Painted Over

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Russian street artist Julia Volchkova recently shared her disappointment after seeing her mural titled Goldsmith at Jalan Panggong in Kuala Lumpur had been removed or painted over.

The Goldsmith mural was Volchkova’s first work in Kuala Lumpur in April 2016 and featured a bespectacled local man hammering a nail. Volchkova took four days to complete the mural at the end of a shoplot building. The mural is also listed on Lonely Planet and TimeOut as an attraction.

She wanted to know why her mural was taken down and shared that it was “painful” to see her work gone. She said her art is like her children.

Creating this work was very difficult, in unbearable conditions. I spent my time, my knowledge, my health on it. Street artist Julia Volchkova

She acknowledged that many street artists face such issues and pointed out that mural removal also indicates Malaysia’s cultural level internationally. Her murals were loved by many locals and considered landmarks.

She also acknowledged the “rules of street art,” mentioning that their works have the risk of being painted over. Volchkova added that she understands if poor quality work is removed and maintained that her work was good.

Despite the hurt, she encouraged everyone to discuss the issue. Her followers advised her to ask the shop owner and the relevant authorities to find out the reasons why.

TRP has reached out to Volchkova, DBKL, and Beryl’s Chocolate for more comments.

What are her previous works in Malaysia?

Chances are, many of you have seen or taken pictures with her murals in Penang.

Her first works in Malaysia were the Indian Boatman (2014) and The Child aka the Indonesian Boy (2014) murals in Penang.

According to Buletin Mutiara, she was invited to draw murals in Penang. After presenting 15 ideas and sketches, she waited about three months to get the proper approvals from the government and did the murals for free.

Back then, Volchkova said it was a chance to prove herself after facing obstacles in becoming an established artist.

She has gone on to paint many murals in Penang such as the Old Indian Woman (2016) at Lumut Lane, The Fisherman (2016), Silat (2016), Rubber Tapping (2016), and The Hakka Dancing Girl (2016). The latter four murals were all done in Balik Pulau.

In 2016, she also painted the Loving Sisters mural in Muar, Johor, and the Boatman mural in Port Klang in 2019.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.