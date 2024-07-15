Trump’s Assassination Attempt – What We Know So Far Including The “Support” He’s Getting From A Malaysian

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Twitter user Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) is widely known as an ardent Elon Musk supporter and for his unfiltered remarks on American politics on many occasions. Although he’s Malaysian, many say he behaves as if he’s an American.

After former President Donald Trump got shot at a rally in Pennsylvania yesterday, Cheong’s support for American politics, especially for Trump and the Republicans, got stronger.

Cheong wrote that he believes the incident marked the start of “the battle for humanity” and “they killed one of us today.”

He also tweeted that he is “one million percent behind Trump now. We are at war. This was the first shot.”

Keep in mind this individual has never stepped foot in the U.S and lives in Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/puulC2Sqxg — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 14, 2024

What do we know about Trump getting shot at?

Trump was giving a speech at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when shots rang out.

In the viral clips, Trump could be seen looking to his right, cupping his ear, and later scrambling to duck and hide behind the lectern.

The Secret Service agents rushed on stage to cover Trump. At the same time, the crowd behind him hurriedly ducked as well.

Trump could be heard trying to collect his shoe as the agents hoisted him on his feet. Trump, visibly bleeding from the ear, raised a winning fist and the excited crowd cheered “USA! USA!”

A photographer for the New York Times managed to capture the image of the bullet whizzing past Trump’s ear.

The shooting left one audience member, Corey Comperatore, dead and two others wounded. Comperatore was attempting to shield his family from the gunfire when he died.

The bullet grazed Trump’s upper ear. He’s recovering well after receiving treatment at a local hospital.

American politicians and figures such as President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, US House Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, US Senator for Ohio JD Vance, Ben Shapiro, and former US presidential and NY Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang condemned the shooting.

Who is the shooter?

Reports came in stating that the FBI identified the 20-year-old male shooter who tried to assassinate Trump.

One of the witnesses confirmed seeing the suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling army-style on the roof of a building nearby with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle in hand.

CBS News said he was on top of a shed outside the Secret Service’s security perimeter and opened fire about 400 feet away.

Crooks was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper and was found wearing a T-shirt from Demolition Ranch, a YouTube channel known for its guns and demolitions content.

The FBI also found bomb-making materials in Crook’s car that he drove to the rally. The FBI believes he acted alone and is investigating it as a potential act of domestic terrorism.

His ideological position remains unclear but state voter records showed he was a registered Republican. Meanwhile, he donated $15 to a liberal campaign group ActBlue in 2021.

The authorities found no threatening comments on social media accounts or ideological positions that would explain what motivated him to target Trump.

Crooks hailed from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School with a $500 prize for maths and science.

He was working in a local nursing home kitchen near his home. The people who knew him said he was quiet and reserved yet caring.

He was also a member of a local shooting club, the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, for at least a year.

According to AP, he tried out for the school’s rifle team but was turned away because he was a bad shooter.

He was bullied in school and mocked for his clothes, including his hunting outfits. As such, he always sat alone at lunchtime.

The rifle he used in the shooting was bought by his father at least six months ago.

