Selangor Red Giants’ Historic MLBB Victory – Yums Wants To Give Prize Money To Mom

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With a prize money of a whopping RM4.66 million, one player’s answer of what he would do with his share has melted hearts.

Malaysian e-Sports team Selangor Red Giants (SRG) team member Muhammad Qayyum Ariffin Mohd Suhairi better known as Yums said he would give the money to his mother.

His team bagged the prize money of US$1 million when they emerged as the winner of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Not only that, SRG is also the first Malaysian team to win an international MLBB competition.

SRG received praises from many in Malaysia for their historic win.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also congratulated them on their historic victory.

He referred to SRG’s accomplishment, which brought honour to the nation and garnered them RM4.66 million in prize money, as a proud occasion.

All the best Selangor Red Giants. Saya doakan kejayaan anda dalam perlawanan akhir kejohanan MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2024 di Riyadh, hari ini. #SRG #Malaysia pic.twitter.com/1BpmDEwWU7 — Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (@DrZahidHamidi) July 14, 2024

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh shared her congratulatory message on Twitter with the hashtag #KitaSemuaTeamMAS.

A Historic Victory

SRG, a team formed by the Selangor Football Club, faced off against the reigning world champions, Falcons AP.Bren from the Philippines.

In a nail-biting best-of-seven final, SRG triumphed with a 4-3 victory. The intense match kept fans on the edge of their seats, culminating in a dramatic and unforgettable showdown.

Falcon AP. Bren took home US$500,000 (RM2.33 million) for their commendable effort.

This victory also marked SRG’s impressive 107-match unbeaten streak in both domestic and international competitions, solidifying their reputation as a formidable force in the e-sports arena.

Another historic achievement by SRG was their victory over the Singaporean team NIP Flash in the semi-finals, winning 3-0.

This victory ended a seven-year drought during which no Malaysian team had defeated a Singaporean team in an international e-Sports competition.

Star Players and Outstanding Performance

The core of SRG’s success lies in its talented roster:

Apart from Yums, the team consists of Muhammad Haqqubullah Ahmad Shahrul Zaman (Sekysss), Hazziq Danish Mohamad Rizwan (Stormie), John Vincent Banal (Innocent) and Mark Genzon Sojero Rusiana (Kramm).

These players exhibited exceptional skills and tactics, outplaying their opponents at every turn.

Sekysss, who played the role of the jungler, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match.

In his post-match interview, he expressed his disbelief and joy, saying, “I feel like I am dreaming right now because this is my first international tournament and we are the champions.”

He also thanked all the Malaysians who supported them, proving their doubters wrong.

The arena was filled with passionate Malaysian fans who cheered for every point SRG earned, creating an electrifying atmosphere that spurred the team to victory.

Understanding Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

MLBB is a highly popular mobile game, especially among the youth in Malaysia.

It is a 5-player game where each player assumes a specific role: Jungler, EXP Laner, Gold Laner, Mid Laner, and Roamer.

Players select their characters from a pool of 125 heroes, each with unique abilities and strategies.

Success in MLBB requires not only individual skills but also strategic coordination.

Players must tactically pick their characters, manage resources, and execute precise maneuvers to defeat opponents, destroy turrets, and ultimately conquer the main turret at the enemy’s base.

Every action, from item purchases to tactical kills and securing objectives like the Turtle and Lord, plays a crucial role in achieving victory.

The game’s complexity and depth make it a thrilling and challenging experience for both players and spectators.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.