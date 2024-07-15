Not Sure What To Name Your Kid? Here’s A JPN Guide – No, It Can’t Be Skibidi Usyux Or Mipan Zuzu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Naming a newborn child is a task not just for the parents but sometimes it is for the whole family.

In Asian households, there are even practices referring to numerology and astrology to name a baby.

Some parents want to be unique. This is why some babies will end up with names that are so long even an adult may find it tough to memorise.

This is why the National Registration Department (JPN) has a limit on the number of letters used. Names cannot be more than 80 characters.

Here’s how long a name that utilises a maximum 80 characters is:

Siti Noor Maria Mariana Sooriya Kay Ell Sissi Tee Arex Jamilah Wakanda Waka Waka.

In a guide they posted on social media recently, JPN asked its followers: “What’s the strangest and most unique name you’ve ever heard?”

The funny examples they gave include Mipan Zuzu, Nur Sayunx, MybabyGirl, Siti Nurtizen, Sailormoon and Ultraman.

Some of the names to avoid are Uchux, Skibidi, Ytjt, Harimau, Evil.

Clearly, these aren’t real. Or could they be?

via GIPHY

The first rule to observe when naming a child is to not give names that have a bad meaning in Bahasa Melayu or unsavoury words.

The second is not to give titles such as Datuk, Tan Sri, Puan Sri and Haji.

The third is to make sure that the name is not too fancy with confusing spellings to the point it is hard to pronounce.

Finally, as mentioned above, the total maximum number of characters that can be registered in a birth certificate is 80.

Reaction

Peeking into the comment section, many shared jokes while other acknowledged the seriousness of the matter.

One Facebook user said that if JPN has to give such guidelines, it shows that some parents have tried to give their children weird sounding names.

Another netizen jokingly said that she was on the way to naming her child “You Are My Sunshine Kai Cenat Fanum Tax as-Sigma.”

Others shared some of the weird names that they had heard of.

So please, before naming your child, think about their future and how the name can affect their lives.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.