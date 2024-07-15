“Minyak Kuning Rakyat Malaysia Punya” – Foreigners Harassed While Refuelling

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok account posted a video of a man, whose face is not shown, approaching two individuals while they were refuelling at a petrol station.

The location was not disclosed but the video showed the man behind the camera walking up to the two individuals and asking them if they were from Bangladesh.

One of them replied in the affirmative.

The man behind the camera then started to berate the two individuals for refuelling their van with “minyak kuning” or RON95.

“Minyak kuning rakyat Malaysia punya,” he told them, which translates to “yellow fuel” being subsidised and only for Malaysians.

The Bangladeshi looked confused and continued to finish refuelling the van.

The man behind the camera continued his tirade without showing his face about how “foreigners were stealing things meant for Malaysians”.

The voice went from whining about Bangladeshis to Rohingyas.

Is the voice right? No, he is not.

The only thing he did was harass two individuals for refuelling.

RON95 is subsidised by the government but its purchase is not limited to Malaysians only.

It cannot be used for foreign registered vehicles but can be bought by anyone in the country to refuel a locally registered vehicle.

In the case of this video, the licence plate of the van was clearly visible and it is a locally registered car with W plates (Kuala Lumpur).

The video has amassed over over 80K views and 500 comments with a majority of them being people who appear unaware that it was not against the law for foreigners to purchase RON95.

The account @pejuang__bangsa3030 has 28.1K followers and states in its bio that it’s mission is to “make Malaysians aware”.

It identifies itself as “Team Terjah Surplus Malaysia”.

