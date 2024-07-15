KK Supermart & Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd Fined RM60k Each Over “Allah” Socks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd and supplier Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd are both fined RM60,000 respectively by the Sessions Court today for wounding the religious feelings of Muslims by selling socks bearing the word “Allah” last March.

According to Harian Metro, Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir made the ruling after the deputy public prosecutor, Datuk Masri Mohd Daud, informed that there are new developments to the case.

After the charges were read, KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd representative and general manager, Tee Kok Hiem, and Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd director, Soh Hui San, pleaded guilty.

What happened before

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, also the director of KK Supermart & Superstore, were acquitted and discharged today (15 July).

They were previously charged on 26 March 2024 with intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims under Section 298 of the Penal Code.

The three directors of supplier Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd were also discharged and acquitted on the same day after the prosecution decided not to proceed with the charges for all five individuals.

The three – Soh Chin Huat, 61; his wife, Goh Li Huay, 62; and their daughter, Soh Hui San, 36 – were previously charged under Sections 109 and 298 of the Penal Code.

The socks issue came to light on 13 March when a social media post by Firdaus Wong mentioned the socks sold at KK Mart’s Sunway City outlet. This raised concerns among Muslims, who view such prints on garments, especially those worn on the feet, as extremely disrespectful towards their religious views.

Upon receiving criticisms, KK Supermart issued an immediate apology statement on Facebook and so did Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd but it wasn’t enough. The matter was subsequently brought to court.

While this was all going on, politicians were urged not to politicise the matter and the religious affairs minister at the Prime Minister’s Department, Dr Na’im Mokhtar, called for calm.

The socks issue also resulted in a KK Mart outlet in Bidor, Kuantan, and Kuching facing a petrol bomb and a Molotov cocktail threat respectively. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

