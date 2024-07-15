Attention, Divers! The First LRT Coach Reef Is In Pulau Tioman

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We have a light rail transit (LRT) under the sea at Pulau Tioman now! Two LRT coaches were submerged in Monkey Bay on 8 and 10 July 2024 to serve as artificial reefs and create breeding grounds for fish and other marine life.

The Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) recognised the feat in the Buildings and Structures category.

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, officiated the launch ceremony of MBOR: The First LRT Coach Reef in Malaysia at Berjaya Tioman Resort on Saturday, 13 July.

Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah also graced the momentous event.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said he hoped the initiative set forth by Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah would positively impact the resort island’s tourism sector.

He also hoped that the artificial reef, named the Al-Sultan Abdullah Dive Site, would help preserve the marine ecosystem around Pulau Tioman and welcome further efforts to rehabilitate coral reefs in the area.

His Royal Highness added his desire to explore the LRT artificial reef and said he would return on another trip to dive.

He urged the authorities, particularly Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Tioman Development Board, to consistently monitor the LRT coaches to ensure the replicas remain safe for divers to explore.

The work to submerge two LRT coaches involved 60 divers, led by Tengku Panglima Raja Brigadier General Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

The two LRT coaches are Bombardier Transport’s earlier Advance Rapid Transit (ART) II model used on the Kelana Jaya line. Both have undergone thorough cleaning before being submerged to ensure no dangerous chemical residue.

The first LRT coach to be submerged into the sea. Image: kesultanan.pahang/IG

According to The Star, Pulau Tioman was selected due to its rich marine environment and the island’s importance as a major tourist attraction in Pahang.

The island offers exciting activities such as snorkelling and scuba diving, including a beautiful hike to a waterfall.

