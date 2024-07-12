Johor Teen Allegedly Forced To Sleep Outside Flat For Days, Parents Arrested

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lately, there have been criticisms against people choosing to live a child-free life. The decision to remain child-free boggles many people’s minds in a society that emphasises growing a family.

However, the latest viral case, should the allegations prove to be true, shows that parenthood is not for everyone.

Based on the Facebook post, a 13-year-old boy in Pasir Gudang, Johor had allegedly been shut out of his home by his parents for unknown reasons.

Neighbours shared that the boy hadn’t been allowed in the house for some time and had been kicked out many times.

Korang nak tahu siapa patut childfree? Mak bapak adik ni pic.twitter.com/tvgAdj6xWm — QISH 🫶🏻 (@qshhio) July 11, 2024

Neighbours shared that the boy’s parents didn’t socialise with the other residents since moving to the flat about seven years ago.

The boy is allegedly the youngest of two siblings. The other sibling gets to stay with the parents but the boy is left outside in the corridor. Neighbours were puzzled by the parent’s actions because they said both siblings were well-behaved.

A neighbour claimed the boy’s mother would pass him his school uniform through the window. The posting also alleged that the boy was forced to use the staircase as a toilet as he wasn’t allowed in the house.

Despite being forced to live in the corridor of their flat unit, the boy was said to have never missed school and would shower in the public toilet at a food court nearby. Neighbours who pitied him also gave him food.

Cops have arrested parents

Kosmo reported that the boy’s parents, aged 54 and 56, had been arrested at a flat in Pasir Gudang. They have been remanded for five days from 11 July 2024.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the parents abandoned their son on 7 July.

Mohd Sohaimi said the boy’s father has two criminal records while the urine tests of both parents came back negative for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for child neglect causing physical or emotional injury.

The case is also investigated under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 for offences of using network facilities to transmit communication deemed to be offensive or could cause annoyance to another person.

