Malaysian Paralympians’ Official Leisurewear Gets Much Love, They Even Have A Catchy Theme Song!

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) faced one backlash after another following the 2024 Paris attire reveal, from the jacket to their footwear sponsor of choice.

Despite making changes in response to the criticism, public dissatisfaction persisted.

The situation escalated when they announced a collaboration with Skechers, which only intensified the negative reactions.

However, everything changed when the Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM) unveiled their official leisurewear for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Although it took some time for them to perfect the design, the final result delighted many fans and supporters.

Many shared positive remarks about the design, which incorporates the colours of the Jalur Gemilang (the Malaysian flag) in a vibrant splash against a white background.

The outfit is accented by elegant stripes of yellow, blue, and red. This not only brings out the spirit of Malaysia but also fits perfectly with modern styling.

The comment section is abuzz with Malaysians showering praise on the design.

“This is the right way to design attire, with the expertise of a proper designer!” said a social media user.

Another chimed in, “The design of this attire truly meets international standards.”

The admiration didn’t stop there—many fell in love with the design and wanted to know where they could purchase the outfit.

Ni baru laa betoi pakai designer, hari tu tah mana2 rembat dkt friendster ka apa tah



Sempoi, goodluck team Paralympic Malaysia 🙏🏻👏🏻 — 🇵🇸 (@uraharyb) July 9, 2024

Baru la international punya level. Cantik gilaaa — ᴀᴡᴀ 🍉 (@wflzm) July 9, 2024

Nak beli! Lawo 😻 — Apai (@Radevengers) July 9, 2024

The big reveal happened during the launch of the 50 Days Countdown Paris 2024 Paralympic Games yesterday at the Kampung Pandan Paralympic Centre of Excellence.

It was officiated by PCM President Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin, who also delivered the mandate and introduced the Chef de Mission, First Admiral Datuk Subramaniam Raman Nair (R).

Kita Juara

Apart from that, PCM also launched their official 2024 Paris song “Luar Biasa (Kita Juara)” written by TS. Rulllah @ Ash and Affendi Mohd Dilif.

The song is produced by Scotieg Entertainment in collaboration with Damian Mikhail Production and FYi Multiverse.

It is performed by Ash & The Soul Spirits featuring Zharif Nawawi.

Not only that, the song has an official music video directed by Mohd Khairol Rizal.

According to PCM, the song is meant to inspire the Malaysian Paralympic athletes who will participate in the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris starting this August.

Who Designed The Attire?

The attire for the Malaysian Paralympians was designed by the National Sports Council (NSC).

This was despite a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in March 2024 between PCM and Limkokwing University to design the official attire.

According to TwentyTwo13, Yeo Bee Sean, sister of Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin, and the university were entrusted with designing the attire for the Malaysian Para-athletes.

However, Megat revealed that the designs submitted by both Limkokwing and Bee Sean failed to meet the standards set by the NSC.

This led to PCM going with the official attire designed by the NSC.

NSC has the final say, and while we had several designs, the council rejected the ones by Yeo and Limkokwing University. Megat D. Shahriman, PCM president

Rockin’ their way to Paris

The photoshoot held by PCM to introduce their official attire is working wonders for our Paralympians.

No sad mannequin was employed, and the athletes modelling the outfit are rockin’ it indeed.

Among the photos shared were Muhammad Imaan Aiman from para swimming and Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman from boccia sport.

