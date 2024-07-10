Kulim Toddler Who Was Critical After Eating Crackers Laced With Rat Poison Dies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two siblings were in critical condition after ingesting fish crackers lined with rat poison meant for monkeys at an orchard in Kulim last Sunday.

Sadly, Buletin TV3 reported that 3-year-old Muhammad Akil Syauqi breathed his last while receiving treatment in Penang General Hospital (HPP) today (10 July) at 8.30am.

His younger brother, Muhammad Luth Syauqi, 2, remains in critical condition.

What happened?

The brothers followed their 53-year-old grandfather to the orchard in Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar in Kulim.

Unbeknownst to him, the boys found the pack of fish crackers that was hung on the wire fence. A gardener hung the laced snack around the orchard to deter wild animals like monkeys from destroying his crops.

The boys’ mother, 25, found them convulsing, vomiting, and foaming at the mouth after eating the crackers about 11am.

The boys were immediately taken to the Malau Health Clinic before getting transferred to Kulim Hospital and later rushed to Penang General Hospital.

The grandfather was shocked and sad about the incident, stating that he didn’t expect the children to take the snack pack.

The police arrested two individuals, aged 53 and 34, suspected of placing the snack packs on the wire fences surrounding the orchard.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children’s Act 2001 and Section 284 of the Penal Code.

