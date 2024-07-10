From Placing 3rd To “Did Not Finish” – Here’s All You Need To Know About Syed Saddiq’s “First Podium Win”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The burning question on Malaysian social media today is “did Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman cheat in the 113 Triathlon Desaru 2024?”

To answer this question, we will have to go to the beginning.

Syed Saddiq participated in the triathlon, which as its name suggests, was held in Desaru, Johor last weekend, on 6 and 7 July.

The flag-off and finish were held at the Sand and Sandals Desaru Beach Resort.

While there were many events for individuals and relays, the one in the spotlight here is the 113 Triathlon which consisted of a two-kilometre swim, 90-kilometre bicycle ride and a 21-kilometre run. (Typing that out was tiring enough, imagine the participants.)

Anyway, after the race was done and dusted, Syed Saddiq took to his Instagram to announce that he finished third and that this was his very first podium win.

The photo attached was of Syed Saddiq holding the trophy.

He detailed his part in the race which came to 2.25 kilometres for swimming, 90 kilometres on a bicycle and a 21.1-kilometre run.

His total time, according to the former Youth and Sports minister, was 5 hours and 44 minutes.

The post, which according to a screenshot of it, had garnered over 24K Likes at the time, has since been deleted.

A fellow runner, Joshua Izham, had apparently left a long comment on the post, questioning Syed Saddiq placing third.

He alleged that Syed Saddiq could not have finished the bicycle course in 2 hours and 37 minutes.

He also claimed that Syed Saddiq only completed two loops (60 kilometres) and not the entire 3 loops (90 kilometres).

“Your IRONMAN Desaru merely two months ago with the same bike course, you had done it in 3hrs 31 mins. How could you’ve done it in 2hrs 37mins last weekend? The fastest rider from Spain did in 2hrs 31 mins. Are you really that fast?” asked the fellow participant in the comment section.

With Syed Saddiq’s post no longer available, all that’s left of Joshua’s allegation is a screenshot of it which has gone viral.

But wait, if he cheated, why did the organiser of the triathlon, a company called Eventure Global, pronounced Syed Saddiq as coming in third?

On their Facebook page, 113 Triathlon, there are many photos of the prize-giving ceremony, among them is Syed Saddiq on the podium, standing in third place.

Syed Saddiq Denies The Claim

Realising the claim that he cheated has gone viral, Syed Saddiq was quick to address the matter.

At first, he put up a statement and video saying he will give his “full collaboration in this matter”.

He said he “even checked with the Technical Team 1 during the race, just in case.”

“I truly aplogise if my actions caused any harm and genuinely want to get to the bottom of this,” he said.

This statement however has been deleted but Syed Saddiq posted an updated one.

He informed that he has received a detailed breakdown, lap by lap, at every checkpoint from the technical team.

“After cross-referencing this with my I watch data, there clearly was a mistake. And I take full responsibility for it. This was an honest mistake on my part,” he said.

“Despite double-checking the problem during the race and notifying the technical team, still as a participant I should have been more responsible,” he added.

They assured him that there was no problem and he could continue the race. However, with the current detailed data, there was a problem in the first loop of the bicycle race.

Syed Saddiq remarked that he is a newbie in the triathlon community and will be more careful next time.

So what happens to his trophy?

On the Check Point Spot website, a provider for running and cycling events registration and race timing, initially Syed Saddiq was listed as the third place winner.

It was later updated to reflect DNF (did not finish) with another person claiming the third spot: Adam Syahmi Md Jasni.

Syed Saddiq said after speaking to the organisers and technical representative “it is best that my status be DNF.”

“They also acknowledged that this was an honest mistake,” Syed Saddiq said.

We have reached out to Eventure Global for comments but have yet to receive a reply.

