Samsonite Malaysia Is Official Luggage Sponsor For Malaysian Contingent To 2024 Paris Olympics

Samsonite Malaysia, the leader in the global lifestyle bag industry, announced its first partnership with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) as the Official Luggage Sponsor for the Malaysian Contingent to the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris.

This partnership marks an impressive milestone for both organisations to promote and enhance local sports and athletes together.

Through this partnership, Samsonite Malaysia equips the entire Malaysian contingent with the Samsonite Proxis collection.

The Samsonite Proxis collection is crafted from Samsonite’s innovative Roxkin, a next-generation material. Proxis is unbelievably lightweight and incredibly strong, a perfect companion on travel adventures.

Proxis is available in Honey Gold, Black, and Petrol Blue, representing the identity and uniformity of the Malaysia contingent.

The Malaysian contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympics will be equipped with Samsonite Proxis luggage. Image: Samsonite Malaysia

By providing athletes with reliable and high-performing luggage, Samsonite Malaysia aims to empower athletes to focus on what truly matters – their performance, dreams, and pride in representing Malaysia.

This sponsorship reflects Samsonite Malaysia’s dedication to supporting the national athletes and represents a deeper commitment to the spirit of athleticism and the enduring pursuit of excellence.

Just as the athletes train rigorously, facing challenges with determination and resilience, Samsonite Malaysia embodies these same values through its products and mission.

The partnership is a testament to Samsonite Malaysia’s belief that greatness is not achieved in isolation but through the collective support of a community that values perseverance, integrity, and unity.

Samsonite Proxis Black Samsonite Proxis Honey Gold Samsonite Proxis Petrol Blue

We are extremely pleased with Samsonite Malaysia’s commitment to support our national athletes through this partnership. The athletes will be provided with suitcases that are an avid traveller’s dream. This collaboration is a great fit with not only the Malaysian Contingent but the OCM as the sole authority in managing our contingent in various international Multi-Sports Games. Naturally we are confident that this partnership will play an integral role in bolstering the success of our athletes in Paris. OCM Secretary General, Dato’ Mohd Nazifuddin

Samsonite Malaysia is honoured to partner with OCM to support the Malaysian Contingent on their journey to the XXXIII Olympic Games Paris 2024. We are committed to empowering our athletes and supporting the team with our high-performing luggage. This sponsorship is our commitment to support our national athletes as they embark on an unforgettable journey to the XXXIII Olympic Games Paris 2024, as they make our country proud. Ambert Khoo, Country Head of Samsonite Malaysia.

