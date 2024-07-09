TRP
Now Reading
Police Stations To Close Gate After 10pm
TRP
TRP

Police Stations To Close Gate After 10pm

After the attack at the Ulu Tiram police station, all police stations nationwide are told to shut their gates from 10pm onwards.

by
July 9, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Due to the attack at the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor on 17 May, all police stations nationwide have been told to close their gates from 10pm.

The incident resulted in the deaths of two policemen at the hands of a man wielding a machete and one other officer injured.

READ MORE: What Happened In Ulu Tiram, Johor? – Old Terror Group Scrutinised

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the decision to close the gates at a certain time was made to balance between the police station where people complain and protecting the police at the station.

He added that the police had been given clear instructions to re-examine and tighten their standard operating procedures for all their district headquarters and major stations, including the patrol frequencies.

In terms of the logistics situation at each police station, whether it’s lights, fences and so on, we issued instructions to immediately provide information and it will go through a process for us to improve.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

It’s not yet known if this means crimes occurring after 10pm can only be reported when the station reopens the next day.

Nevertheless, shutting the police station does not make sense as the police need to tend to emergency cases as well.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd