Police Stations To Close Gate After 10pm

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Due to the attack at the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor on 17 May, all police stations nationwide have been told to close their gates from 10pm.

The incident resulted in the deaths of two policemen at the hands of a man wielding a machete and one other officer injured.

READ MORE: What Happened In Ulu Tiram, Johor? – Old Terror Group Scrutinised

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the decision to close the gates at a certain time was made to balance between the police station where people complain and protecting the police at the station.

He added that the police had been given clear instructions to re-examine and tighten their standard operating procedures for all their district headquarters and major stations, including the patrol frequencies.

In terms of the logistics situation at each police station, whether it’s lights, fences and so on, we issued instructions to immediately provide information and it will go through a process for us to improve. Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

It’s not yet known if this means crimes occurring after 10pm can only be reported when the station reopens the next day.

Nevertheless, shutting the police station does not make sense as the police need to tend to emergency cases as well.

Mana boleh pintu balai polis ditutup lepas 10 Malam kerana dalam keadaan kecemasan, Rakyat perlu cepat masuk kawasan balai polis demi keselamatan. Jika kerana kes baharu, itu adalah kelalaian dan kecuaian angota Polis disitu. — Calvin Lee (@usprotec) July 9, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.