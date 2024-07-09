Bad Combo? This Myth Is Making Its Rounds Again This Durian Season

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We love our food but we love recycling old health myths too! Recently, a social media post claimed that we should not eat durian with some foods such as crab, mangosteen, Coca-Cola, beef, milk, brinjals, and lychees.

No reason was given in the infographic which is several years old but it’s being reshared again.

Some people believe that the food combination can bring about health ailments such as high blood pressure, diarrhoea, body heatiness, or body rashes.

This “durian” myth has been debunked several times.

According to Public Health Malaysia back in 2022, all the foods mentioned can be eaten with durian without risks.

However, it’s always important to eat durian in a controlled amount because it contains high calories.

Whether you’re eating durian or not, it’s always important to stay hydrated due to the hot weather. P.S: If you’re showing any of the symptoms, maybe it’s beneficial to get a food allergy test.

READ MORE: 13 Underrated Malaysian Food You Should Try Other Than Nasi Lemak

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.