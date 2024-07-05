TRP
No Rest For OCM – Malaysians Not Showing Love Over Collaboration With Skechers For Olympics 2024
No Rest For OCM – Malaysians Not Showing Love Over Collaboration With Skechers For Olympics 2024

The reason behind the outrage is that many claim Skechers should be boycotted.

July 5, 2024

Once again, the Olympic Council Malaysia (OCM) is facing backlash from Malaysians after they announced their collaboration with Skechers, a footwear company.

Skechers announced that it will be the official footwear for the Malaysian contingent in the Paris Olympics 2024.

This is the first time Skechers will be collaborating with OCM.

“In its first partnership with the Olympic Council of Malaysia, Skechers aims to empower athletes with unmatched comfort and support as they embark on their ‘Road to Gold’ journey to Olympic glory,” said Skechers during the unveiling of the footwear, as reported by Says.

Skechers Malaysia will supply 100 pairs of high-performance shoes to the complete delegation of Malaysian athletes to help them in Paris.

In a photo of the unveiling, present were OCM secretary-general Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib, OCM Chef de Mission Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and national diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

Reactions

Once this news hit social media platforms, many condemned OCM for their decision to collaborate with Skechers.

Many claimed that Skechers is being boycotted because its president Michael S Greenberg once posted pro-Israel content on his Instagram page.

However, the post cannot be found.

They expressed the sentiment that Skechers should be boycotted.

Meanwhile, one person asked what other brands could sponsor Malaysian athletes in the Olympics 2024.

Some suggested local brands such as Voltra and Makerz.

