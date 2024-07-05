Limkokwing Uni Was Supposed To Design The Attire For Malaysia’s Paralympians, What Happened To It?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Previously, the Olympics Council of Malaysia (OCM) revealed a separate and new collection of Olympic athletic jackets for the Malaysian contingent after facing a backlash for the initial reveal.

This time around, the new jackets sported bolder stripes. The design still didn’t satisfy everyone but the matter has more or less been put to rest.

However, an allegation has come up that Chia Yeo Bee Sean, the sister of Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin, designed the new Olympic jackets for the Malaysian contingent.

But what are the facts?

According to TwentyTwo13, Limkokwing University signed a memorandum of understanding with the Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM) on 5 March 2024.

This MOU is an agreement that the university will design the official jersey and attire for the opening ceremony.

The university’s group chief brand officer, Datuk Tiffanee Marie Lim, said the new designs were scheduled to be revealed at the university’s main campus in Cyberjaya, Selangor, in late April 2024.

PCM also signed deals with eight other Strategic Partners – Asas Arena, Evomania, Mitra Network, Savvy Travel & Tours, Creative Sports Network, Bulb Communique, Scotieg Entertainment, and Percetakan Advanco – on the same day.

However, as we’ve seen, this did not come to fruition. What happened to the MOU?

On Chia Yeo’s Instagram, she shared that she was involved in the Jersi Harimau Project for the Paris Paralympic 2024 but claimed the Paralympic Council quietly aborted it without any explanation. It was not for the contingent competing in the Olympics.

In the post, she shared that she wore one of the tracksuits from the Jersi Harimau Project in the pictures.

She explained that the tracksuit symbolises the hard work and dreams of our national heroes.

Chia Yeo said it was heartbreaking to see ugly uniforms launched in a humiliating manner.

Although her designs weren’t chosen, she maintains that her team’s efforts and passion are a testament to their unwavering dedication and love for the country.

We believed in a vision that transcended mere fabric and stitches, a vision that sadly, was not realized. Yet, we hold our heads high, knowing we gave our all for Malaysia. Chia Yeo Bee Sean, Director of Creative Business and Social Innovation at Grandpine Capital Sdn. Bhd.

TRP has reached out to Chia Yeo for more comments.

