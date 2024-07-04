Teen Poisoned After Consuming ‘Angel’s Trumpet’ To Get High

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Malaysia, a variety of local and imported fruits are enjoyed for their delicious flavours and nutritional benefits.

However, not all fruits are safe to consume. Some contain toxins that can be harmful to humans, such as the seeds of the amethyst plant.

Poisonous Nature of the Amethyst Plant

According to Public Health Malaysia (PHM), every part of the amethyst plant, especially its seeds, is poisonous.

This was highlighted in a recent incident shared on the Public Health Malaysia (PHM) Twitter account, where a teenager suffered poisoning after consuming amethyst seeds with his friends.

They found the plant near their village and, intrigued by stories of its hallucinogenic effects, decided to try the seeds.

Seorang remaja mengalami keracunan selepas memakan biji kecubung bersama rakan-rakannya. Mereka menemui tumbuhan tersebut di kawasan sekitar kampung dan memutuskan untuk mencuba bijinya kerana mendengar cerita tentang kesannya yang menyebabkan halusinasi.



Thread. pic.twitter.com/faTEuRlmVe — Public Health Malaysia (@health_malaysia) July 3, 2024

Effects of Poisoning

The teenager experienced severe symptoms shortly after consumption, including visual hallucinations, confusion, increased heart rate, and blurred vision.

These symptoms persisted for two hours. In the emergency unit, he was administered activated charcoal to reduce toxin absorption and benzodiazepines to manage anxiety and hallucinations.

“In the emergency unit, he was given charcoal to reduce the absorption of toxins in the digestive tract and benzodiazepines to treat anxiety and hallucinations,” it was said in the Tweet.

Public Health Advisory

Following this incident, PHM issued a warning to the public, urging caution around the amethyst plant, particularly for children.

The plant, known scientifically as Datura stramonium and commonly referred to as the horn of plenty, angel’s trumpet, or devil’s trumpet, is a seasonal herbaceous shrub native to China.

While it may be rare in urban areas, it grows wild in rural regions and is sometimes cultivated for its attractive flowers.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.