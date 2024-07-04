Plastic Waste Disguised As Fish Food: Fisheries Department Says PSJ Food Is A Legit Company

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Fisheries Department (DOF) has issued a statement regarding the plastic pellets packed inside bags marked “freshwater fish feed” found at an allegedly illegal plastic recycling factory in Kuala Muda, Kedah.

During the raid, the authorities found used plastic bags being recycled into plastic pellets and packaged in fish feed bags.

The plastic feed bags were labelled “PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd.” Screenshot from @nresmalaysia/IG

In the video, the plastic feed bags were labelled “PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd,” the name of a company that has been producing fish feed in Penang since 2022.

This has confused the public who think that there is a possibility fish sold in markets were fed plastic pellets instead of proper fish food.

In a statement, DOF’s senior director of aquaculture Datuk Azahari Othman clarified that the raided factory has no links with PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd.

DOF added that PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd is a legitimate business that’s in the process of obtaining FQC (Fish Quality Certification) to show its commitment towards quality and safe products.

As an extra precaution, DOF has collected fish food samples from PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd to validate the food composition. The result of the food sample analysis is expected within 14 working days.

DOF reiterated that all fish food produced by PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd, a registered factory, complied with DOF’s standards and is safe to use.

PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd complies with DOF’s standards. Image: Fisheries Department (DOF)

DOF will conduct a food sample analysis to validate food composition. Image: Fisheries Department (DOF)

DOF added that it will always monitor fish food factories to ensure they comply with the safety standards and quality set by the Animal Food Act 2009.

Moving forward, DOF will work with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVSS) and relevant agencies to improve the supervision of fish food factories to ensure no harmful substances are used in fish food production.

DOF reminds all aquaculture farmers to be more careful and ensure all fish food products are purchased from valid sources with recognized certification.

