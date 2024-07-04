New Rules, Who Dis? – Miss Universe Malaysia Opens Doors To All Ladies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Miss Universe Malaysia Organization (MUMO) has done away with its old entry requirements to create a more inclusive and empowering platform for women.

During the press conference today (4 July), Eleen Yong, MUMO’s new National Director, announced that the upper age limit has been abolished and that the Miss Universe Malaysia pageant now accepts women who are married, divorced, and mothers.

Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 now welcomes all eligible women aged 18 and above to seize this opportunity to showcase their talents, intelligence, and commitment to making a positive impact.

Previously, the competition was restricted to unmarried women below 28 years old.

MUMO is proud to be a part of this transformative change, listening to Malaysians, and taking decisive steps to be more inclusive.

The new National Director of Miss Universe Malaysia, Eleen Yong (center), with the Director of Beyond Entity, Elisa Tan (left), and the Chairlady of Miss Universe Malaysia, Datin Wira Livonia Ricky Guing (right). Image: MUMO

The Miss Universe Malaysia competition provides a unique platform for ambitious Malaysian women to showcase their talents, intelligence, and beauty while advocating for important causes.

The winner will serve as an ambassador representing Malaysia on the global Miss Universe stage. Past winners of Miss Universe have gone on to secure lucrative modelling contracts, collaborate with international brands, and advocate for causes close to their hearts.

They have also gained invaluable skills such as public speaking, media relations, and personal branding. All these skills helped pave the way for diverse career opportunities in fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy.

The new entry requirements will open the participation to women of diverse ages, backgrounds, and experiences, reshaping the landscape of beauty pageants in Malaysia.

Yong, a distinguished figure in the fashion industry and a former Miss Malaysia International Model 2009 winner, brings her extensive experience and passion for empowerment to her new role as National Director and is set to revitalise and revolutionise the pageant.

She has a successful career which included walking runways in major fashion capitals like Milan and choreographing high-profile events such as the Bonia Fashion Show and Mrs Tourism Queen International World.

We are excited to introduce fresh concepts that will elevate this prestigious event to new heights. Our vision is to empower and celebrate the incredible women of Malaysia, showcasing their talents, intelligence, and beauty on a global stage. We believe in the power of this platform to transform lives and inspire future generations. Eleen Yong, MUMO’s National Director

For more information or to submit your application for the call for entry, please visit https://mumo.com.my/registration-form/, MUMO’s official social media platforms or contact the MUMO office at +603 7664 8000.

