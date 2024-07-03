Kajang Husky Rescue Takes A Turn – Owner Lodges Report Claiming Kitster Kidnapped

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians on social media, especially animal lovers, were livid recently upon seeing a video shot from a distance of a man seemingly slapping and hitting his dog inside his condominium unit.

The incident happened in Kajang and was brought to the attention of an independent animal rescuer Shima Aris. The video was sent to her by the man’s neighbour.

Shima took to her social media, asking people to report the abuse to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

She did not stop there. Shima proceeded to rescue the dog, a Husky breed, on 2 July at 11am. She then took the dog, whom she started calling Kitster, to a veterinarian.

Kitster bore no injuries but was scared and Shima described the Husky as “extremely traumatised and mentally broken”.

In the latest update by non-governmental organisation (NGO) My Forever Doggo, the case has taken a rather upsetting turn.

The NGO shared a social media post and captioned it as “Alleged National Badminton Player Caught Abusing Dog; Dog Rescued But Authorities Ask To Return To Owner”.

No further information was given on the allegation that the Husky’s owner was a national badminton player.

Upon further checks, it could have stemmed from an earlier allegation where social media users claimed the man was a badminton club coach.

However, in the My Forever Doggo update, Shima commented, clarifying that the coach was not the “perpetrator”. She however did not comment on the NGO’s use of the term “alleged national badminton player”.

“Hi all, thank you so much for your concern, but the coach is not the perpetrator. I am unable to disclose at this time as I am still figuring out how to navigate this situation. Nite nite,” Shima said.

Shima shared that the Husky’s owner is now claiming that she kidnapped the dog.

“Police is also investigating but unfortunately the perpetrator is saying I kidnapped his dog when he willingly gave him to me,” she said.

My Forever Doggo said the owner lodged a police report.

“Consequently, the rescuer was instructed to either return Kitster to the abuser, or to the DVS. If returned to DVS and no physical injuries are found on the dog, only the abuser, as his owner, is able to claim and bring Kitster home,” said My Forever Doggo on Instagram.

Shima informed that she had politely declined DVS when they wanted to take Kitster to their pound as she wanted the dog to have the best vet team.

“He is with the best vet team which means I am paying for it. Means he is safe,” Shima responded to an Instagram user in the comments section.

On the identity of the owner, there is no further update on whether or not he is a national badminton player.

Instagram users who were enraged with the claim started tagging Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, asking her to take action.

