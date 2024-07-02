[Watch] Allegedly Abused In Kajang Condo – Husky Now In Safe Hands But Traumatised

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Instagram user Shima Aris (@shimaaris) received a video showing a man repeatedly hitting his dog on 1 July at 11.40pm.

The video showed the man hitting the dog’s head and face until the dog collapsed on the ground.

The video was sent to her by the man’s neighbour who caught him red-handed abusing the dog.

Shima raised the alarm and mentioned that the incident occurred at Landmark Residence 1 in Kajang, Selangor.

She urged everyone to help lodge reports against the man to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) before the dog experiences more harm.

The dog has been rescued

In the latest update, the dog, a Husky breed, has been taken away from the owner.

Shima shared that she rescued the dog on 2 July at 11am and took it to the vet. She named the dog Kitster and reported that it was uninjured but scared. She described the dog as “extremely traumatised and mentally broken.”

Shima said she refused to pass Kitster to DVS because she sees the dog as a living creature, not “evidence.”

She explained that she trusts the vet team because they have handled her “rescue babies with kindness and love.”

For now, she asked everyone to let Kitster rest and heal with love and she would provide updates soon.

A veterinarian Dr Phoebe Simon commented under Shima’s post informing followers that Shima and her team are doing all they can for the dog.

While netizens were glad the Husky was safe, they were also worried about the other dog sitting at the side of the balcony.

Phoebe said the Pomeranian sitting on the balcony in the video couldn’t be removed because it didn’t belong to the man.

She also reminded everyone not to harass or be violent towards the dog owner.

