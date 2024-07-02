Michael Owen In KL: A Dream Come True For Many

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates

For hardcore fans, particularly Liverpool and Manchester United supporters, it was likely an unforgettable day for them.

It all happened last week when none other than football legend Michael Owen went on a mall-hopping spree in Malaysia.

In conjunction with Aeon Malaysia’s Active Beat 2.0, a series of meet-and-greet events were arranged featuring Michael Owen at four locations across the country.

Last weekend, the event took place at Aeon Mall Cheras Selatan.

The Atmosphere

By 1.30pm, Aeon Mall’s Level 1 was teeming with football fans of all ages, eagerly awaiting Owen’s arrival.

The event area was awash in a sea of red jerseys, representing the two iconic teams Owen played for; Liverpool and Manchester United.

When Owen finally arrived, the entire floor erupted in cheers, welcoming the legendary player with heartfelt enthusiasm.

During his speech, Owen expressed his delight at seeing fans from Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and England all gathered together.

During the meet-and-greet session, several boys from the Soccer Ace football academy had the incredible opportunity to perform freestyle football tricks in front of Owen who clearly enjoyed it.

He offered the young aspiring footballers valuable advice: to remain disciplined and listen to their coaches to succeed in the football industry.

Later, Owen answered a few questions from the crowd. When asked about Euro 2024, he shared his thoughts.

I initially fancied France to take the title, but England’s favourable draw could give them a significant edge. However, England must elevate their game to capitalise on this opportunity. Michael Owen.

He also reflected on his career, mentioning that as a striker, he had the privilege of playing alongside some of the best midfielders in the game, including Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), and Paul Scholes (Manchester United).

However, the answer that delighted many, much to the disappointment of the rest, was the one on which Red does he support.

“My team is Liverpool,” he said.

Fan Moment

Towards the end of the event, many fans had the opportunity to get autographs and photos with their idol.

Owen signed numerous jerseys and posed for countless pictures, making the day a dream come true for many.

All in all, the presence of Michael Owen and the chance to see and interact with him in person was undoubtedly a dream come true for many football fans.

Active Beat 2.0

Aeon Mall Active Beats 2.0 is a dynamic campaign designed to create live football events and foster vibrant communities in celebration of the EURO 2024 season.

Running from 1 June until 31 August 2024, this campaign is a key initiative aimed at encouraging young people to engage in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Through a series of exciting events and activities, Aeon Mall Active Beats 2.0 aspires to inspire the next generation of athletes and sports enthusiasts, promoting physical activity and community involvement.