Malaysian Woman Getting Birth Control In UK Triggers Debate About Reproductive Healthcare

A Malaysian woman Roshinee Mookaiah recently shared on Instagram about her journey of getting birth control in London and compared it to other people’s journey of trying to get access to it in Malaysia.

She shared that she got her first hormonal birth control Implanon for free in London and claimed she did not get it done in Malaysia due to the stigma back home.

Roshinee explained that Implanon is a highly effective and reversible contraceptive. She described it as looking like a “small, plastic, flexible, matchstick-like device” that releases a hormone called etonogestrel which imitates progesterone. She added that Implanon can prevent pregnancies for up to three years.

I recently got an implant, for free?!



And here is why I felt more comfortable getting this birth control in London, rather than Malaysia 🧐



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/5DLO7UHhvu — Helter Skelter (@Roshinee_M) June 27, 2024

She shared that she had been considering getting Implanon for years but she did not get it in Malaysia because contraceptives and sexual health are still stigmatized in Malaysian society and the medical industry.

The stigma is most often felt by single women considering getting contraceptives. This is usually due to the misconception and false belief that women get birth control so they can sleep around or engage in pre-marital sex.

The stigma also stems from the lack of awareness that birth control methods are also used to regulate menstrual cycle, regulate hormones, manage acne flares, and manage other health issues such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

Implanon is also a birth control option given to women who recently gave birth as part of family planning and to protect the health of the new mom and future baby.

Although the Health Ministry has a no-discrimination policy, Roshinee alleged that the stigma or reluctance comes from some healthcare professionals, especially in public healthcare centres, and bureaucracy.

Roshinee claimed that it’s harder for an unmarried Muslim woman to get access to birth control and they would have to produce their nikah or marriage certificate to apply for a doctor’s appointment.

She added that Implanon can be expensive to get in private clinics in Malaysia. It can cost between RM600 to RM2,000.

When a friend told her she could get Implanon for free in London, she decided to get it done cost-free and judgment-free.

How did the Implanon process go?

Roshinee said the whole session only took about 10 minutes. The doctor started by explaining the procedure, side effects, and aftercare options.

She said it did not hurt at all because the doctor injected anaesthesia first. She felt it was an eye-opening experience for her because she was still scared to go for the appointment due to stigma despite getting the appointment.

She eventually went for it after encouragement from her friends. Roshinee said she still feels nervous sharing the topic of birth control in public on her social media but believes it’s important for others to know about the importance of accessing birth control.

As mentioned in the video, always conduct your own research and consult your medical professional to see what birth control options are suitable for your health and lifestyle conditions.



Also hope reproductive options become more accessible to all Msians ✊🏽



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/pnrn8hDofN — Helter Skelter (@Roshinee_M) June 27, 2024

She hoped by sharing her story that more women would be more aware of their sexual health options and rights whether they’re single or married.

Roshinee ends her video by reminding everyone to do their research and consult a medical professional if they are considering birth control options.

How did the people react?

Many people thanked Roshinee for highlighting the struggles and hurdles women go through to get birth control in Malaysia.

Some also shared their difficulties in getting help for general sexual health in the country and were shamed by medical professionals.

Married women also shared getting hounded by invasive questions from medical staff, especially on reasons why they’re not having children.

The experiences also touched upon how husbands had more autonomy over their wives’ bodies than the women themselves.

There were quite a few Twitter users who disagreed with Roshinee’s claim on stigma.

One user said the choices of contraceptives at Klinik Kesihatan are limited. The user claimed she had been assigned to work at a Klinik Kesihatan where contraceptives were prioritised for married women to “enforce better family planning”.

“If you’re unmarried you can go to private with no issues. I know some unmarried girls getting contraceptives in Malaysia with no fuss,” the user said.

Another user, Dr Syazana Ali who is a primary healthcare specialist, said doctors generally do not ask a lot of questions just to discriminate.

“If it’s (contraceptive) needed, then it’s needed. Video like this can further promote stigma – not all public healthcare are judgmental though,” she said.

She added that they do offer contraceptives to all reproductive age group who are planning or are sexually active on a case to case basis, it’s just that cost effectiveness can be challenging in Malaysia.

First –

Let me try to explain as a primary health care specialist/FMS – we do not throw much questions TO DISCRIMINATE and we respect your rights. If it’s needed then it’s needed.



Video like this can further promote stigma- not all public healthcare are judgemental tho. https://t.co/3SH8BTMhn8 — Syazana Ali #beMINDful (@drsyazanaali) June 27, 2024

However, not all is bleak because a few people shared their positive and non-judgemental experiences accessing sexual healthcare in local clinics.

A netizen shared how there was a separate cost for the insertion service and the Implanon insertion. She was advised to purchase Implanon from the pharmacy to offset the cost slightly.

On the other hand, some opposed the idea of taking birth control due to the potential side effects.

Aside from the usual stigma and misinformation online, a netizen believes in fully abstaining from sex before marriage.

The discussion also shed light on the Implanon quota in Malaysia.

A netizen shared she was recently informed that only a specialist can administer Implanon and there’s a quota for birth control.

I’m considering to get implanon too after my 2nd child. Agree on the stigma but I also recently being informed that only specialist can and have quota for implanon. Let’s say for a KK, there’s 1 FMS, he/she only has 5 quotas/year which is so kesian la kan. — Najeeha (@lemonsleezy) June 27, 2024

As always, side effects rear differently in everyone so it’s always important to have the full facts at hand about getting birth control before making a decision.

