Sarawak And Huawei Malaysia Work Together To Advance State’s Cybersecurity, Private 5G Networks

Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS) and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaborative efforts geared towards boosting Sarawak’s cybersecurity capabilities, private 5G network adoption and applications modernisation.

This MoU will further enhance the collaboration between both parties to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats through the study, design, and proof of concept (POC) implementation of a suite of robust security solutions such as Huawei’s SecMaster technology and Huawei’s Cloud Bastion Host (CBH) solution.

Huawei’s SecMaster, a next-generation cloud-native security operation platform, will enable integrated and automated security operations through cloud asset and security management, configurable defence policies, and intelligent rapid threat detection and response, while the CBH will provide a centralised security management platform that authorises, authenticates, and audits operation and maintenance (O&M) actions, ensuring reduced network security incidents and maintaining the stability of service systems.

By leveraging the collective design capabilities and implementation strategies of Huawei’s security solutions, effective measures to safeguard Sarawak’s digital assets against cyber threats are expected to be realised by the end of 2024.

In addition, SAINS and Huawei Malaysia will expand on efforts to accelerate 5G adoption for enterprises in Sarawak through the deployment of Private 5G network technology.

Unlike consumer-oriented networks, these dedicated 5G private networks are tailored for specific enterprise sites with customisable hardware and software. Isolated from public networks, they can be fine-tuned to meet specific security requirements and handle more complex tasks and processes.

Slated for completion by June 2025, the private 5G network will boost enterprise productivity, security, and scalability for the state’s expanding economic activities.

Collaborative efforts under the MoU will also focus on applications modernisation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration using Huawei’s ModelArts, a full-stack, full-lifecycle model development tool chain providing comprehensive AI tools and services to enable rapid service innovation.

This effort is set to enhance agility, reduce costs, and improve the user experience of State Government services by the end of 2024.

Huawei is honoured to continue to contribute to Sarawak’s digitisation journey. Enterprises and organisations require robust, high-performing, secure, and reliable network solutions to power innovations across different applications and industries, especially in cybersecurity and 5G adoption. We are confident that our extensive range of 5G solutions as well as our global experience in this area will benefit the people and economy of Sarawak, aligning with Malaysia’s broader connectivity ambitions. Xiao Haijun, President of Enterprise Key Account Sales Dept of Huawei

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

CEO of SAINS Busiai Seman signed the MoU on behalf of SAINS while Michael Zhuang, Vice President of Huawei Malaysia Enterprise Business Group, was the signatory for Huawei.

We are excited to enter into this Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei. This collaboration allows us to leverage Huawei’s expertise and technological advancements, particularly as part of Sarawak’s digital transformation journey. Busiai Seman, Chief Executive Officer of SAINS

Also present at the signing ceremony were SAINS board of directors, President of Huawei Global Cloud Stack Hu Yuhai and President of Huawei Asia Pacific Cloud Solutions Tang Shijie.

The joint efforts of SAINS and Huawei are poised to create a more connected, secure and innovative future for Sarawak.

