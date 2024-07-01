PPIM’s Wailing Wall Of Death Criticised For Misleading Info About Vaccine Deaths

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM) launched its Pusat Aduan Terkesan Vaksin (PATV) at its office in Villa Puteri Condominium, Kuala Lumpur on 24 January 2022.

The complaints centre aims to help those who experienced side effects from Covid-19 vaccines and provide aid such as counselling and medicine access.

According to Malaysia Gazette, PPIM claimed it has received around 300 complaints as of February 2022. At the time, PPIM activist chief, Datuk Nadzim Johan, said he expected the number to rise.

Nadzim said many people were at a loss and didn’t know what steps to take to recover or where to get help to alleviate their suffering from vaccine side effects.

PPIM had been vocal against the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) and had urged the government to re-study the need for booster doses.

Nadzim has said PPIM is not anti-vaccine but wants clear answers regarding the safety of the vaccines.

Aside from voicing out against Covid-19 vaccines, PPIM also helps victims of scams and Ah Longs.

A wall of dubious claims

PPIM recently drew criticism online after a picture of its Wailing Wall of Death 2 allegedly featured misleading information about how some people died.

The pictures posted by Twitter user Mustakim Ismail (@mustakim_ismail) showed a section of the Wailing Wall of Death 2 and another wall section featuring a collage of news and social media posts of alleged causes of deaths.

No information was given about where these walls were exhibited or if they were still up for public viewing.

The Wailing Wall of Death 2 supposedly displayed the number of people who died from vaccine complications in the form of obituaries.

However, people online scrutinised the contents of the collage because the people mentioned didn’t die due to the vaccine.

The people mentioned died due to various health issues with no clear correlation to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Case 22 is about Jiman Casablancas (Mohd Nizam Khamis), a former lawyer and fashion icon.

According to the case collage, he allegedly took two Pfizer jabs but voiced concerns about taking the booster jab. However, there was no indication whether he took the third vaccine jab.

Kosmo reported that his death was due to heart failure caused by a blood clot after a fall in a friend’s home.

Case 56 is about a woman named Surina Shukri, a former investment banker and the head of strategy, business management and innovation at JP Morgan Chase.

She was also the former CEO of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and her death was reported in the news.

Based on the collage contents, there were no records of vaccines she took but a caption mentioned she had breast cancer since 2019.

Astro Awani reported that she had cancer since 2015 and was cancer-free two years after receiving treatment in the United Kingdom.

How did people react to the post?

Netizens were puzzled by the Wailing Wall of Death 2 and the wall of case claims. They found PPIM’s use of the collage to allegedly bolster their claims of vaccine deaths misleading because the purported evidence was flimsy.

Someone asked PPIM if the families of the deceased consented to feature their loved ones in this manner. Twitter user Abang Roy (@roykage) urged people to check the “exhibit” to see if PPIM misused images of their late loved ones.

Sebelum covid….tak ada manusia mati

Semua hidup selama lamanya

Lepas tu mati sorang2 sebab vaksin



Gitu lah logiknya 📏📏📏 — padu beb (@AbidinAmru) June 30, 2024

Ade la yg nak kaitkan semuanya dgn vaksin. Camne nak tau kes sebenar dgn kes yg takde kaitan? Siapa yg sahkan tu? — azam0901 (@azamramli0901) June 30, 2024

Wait.. apa kaitan yg perempuan tu dgn vaksin then? Delulu tahap gaban ni — Dla Zul (@dr_dla) June 30, 2024

Yang takde kaitan pun masuk dinding gini? Benak — Muhammad Morris L U S M (@MuhammadMorris) June 30, 2024

Sejarah vaksin: tiada

Punca kematian: kanser



PPIM: Dia meninggal lepas covid, masukkan dalam list terkesan vaksin. https://t.co/2HebGTxpvS — 🇲🇾 ハニフ・ロディリ 🇵🇸 (@hanifrodili) July 1, 2024

Gila ppim ni ..1st thing keluarga bagi ke post benda2 mcm ni 2nd takde bukti pun kematian orang2 yang diaorg list down tu ada kena mengena dgn vaksin..baik korng check mana tahu diaorg main pakai gambar arwah/mendiang keluarga korang https://t.co/CVyxNX7PJV — Abang Roy (@roykage) June 30, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.