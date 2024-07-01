Offensive Posts Against Selangor FC Spark Outrage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

People were enraged by offensive posts made by the Bola Tribe’s Twitter page.

The account — whose content mainly consists of football-related posts that glorify the Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT FC) and vilify the Selangor Football Club (Selangor FC) — shared two Tweets on 28 June 2024, openly mocking Selangor FC by defacing an image of Buddha and depicting a temple as the football club’s HQ.

It’s thought that the posts sprang from the heated rivalry between Selangor and Johor over football.

The phrase “The Real Tokong” was initially used by Tunku Mahkota Ismail (TMJ), the Crown Prince of Johor, in his personal Instagram story where he expressed his view regarding the Malaysian Football League’s (MFL) decision to reduce the penalties for Selangor FC.

Prior to that, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor, on June 26, expressed his displeasure with the punishment that Selangor FC received for pulling out of the Charity Shield football match.

READ MORE: Royal Rumble: The Real Tokong Of Malaysian Football, Says TMJ

Many find the posts offensive towards the Buddhist and Taoist communities in Malaysia and breached the government’s strict 3R (race, religion, royalty) guidelines—saying that it’s completely obsurd to insult people’s beliefs.

Ini sudah menyentuh salah satu isu daripada 3R.



Mempersenda agama orang lain seperti ini merupakan suatu perbuatan jijik, keji, terencat akal dan hina.



Perbuatan ini juga boleh menjejaskan keharmonian rakyat Malaysia. Semoga pihak berwajib mengambil tindakan. — Uncle Awie (@UncleAwie) June 29, 2024

People were also asking the authorities to take immediate action towards the account for the blatant indiscretion.

@MCMC_RASMI ni 3R. Perlekeh agama orang lain. — KroniRakyat (@KroniRakyat) June 30, 2024

Ini ialah satu hinaan untuk saudara2 kita yang beragama Buddha.



MCMC, PDRM sila ambil tindakannn!!! — Dr Ismadi (@karawitah) June 29, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.