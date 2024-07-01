Good Vibes Festival Is Cancelled! Puspal Says No Concerts By Foreign Artists On 20 July

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Puspal has issued a statement reminding concert organisers not to have concerts by foreign artists on 20 July 2024 to respect the Coronation of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim.

Puspal said it has received over five applications to hold concerts on that particular date.

Under Garis Panduan Puspal (GPP) Article 16.1(f), concert organisers are not allowed to hold concerts featuring foreign artists on a large scale on days deemed inappropriate by the government or the respective state government.

Concert organisers are advised to change their event dates following the GPP. For more information, please contact 03-89115355/5384 or email puspal@komunikasi.gov.my.

One of the concerts scheduled to take place on 20 July include the Good Vibes Festival.

The Good Vibes Festival is cancelled as it will be difficult to reschedule days. Full refunds will be issued soon.

