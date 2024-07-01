Good News For Future SPM Leavers Of All Races

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Future Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers has been given an assurance by the government that no matter what their race, all those who obtain 10As or more will be offered a matriculation spot.

This will begin this year.

The good news was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who informed that the Cabinet had discussed and agreed to it.

He mentioned that this will not affect the quota for Bumiputera students, as reported by Bernama.

Anwar in his speech at the closing of the 2024 National Training Week in Bukit Jalil yesterday said while this does not mean they have entirely solved the issue of fairness in education, it was a start to resolve one problem.

He said the government does not want the matter pertaining to education to continue becoming a racial issue.

The subject of Bumiputera quote for matriculation placement has always been talked about especially when an issue of a top scoring non-Bumiputera who did not get a spot to further their education goes viral.

Back in 2010, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak implemented the Dermasiswa Programme which offered scholarships to all SPM leavers who scored 9A+ and above regardless of race.

In a social media post two years ago, Najib said the effort lasted until 2018.

Anwar’s announcement was, for the most part, well-received by Malaysians, as evident on Twitter.

Alhamdulillah. This is big news from PM Anwar Ibrahim: All SPM students with 10As are guaranteed Matriculation spots! These are my views why this is good for Malaysia.



1. Equal Opportunity: Every year, many non-Bumiputera students ace their SPMs but face limited options.… — Sharif Dol (@shirokah) June 30, 2024

Terima Kasih YAB @anwaribrahim



Pendidikan untuk semua Rakyat Malaysia tanpa mengira latarbelakang. Semoga perkara ini dapatkan laksanakan dengan berjayanya.



Dasar ini akan meningkatkan kepercayaan generasi muda terhadap KERAJAAN dan institusi pendidikan tempatan.



Pelaksanan… https://t.co/fdpV1UREaA — R.Yuneswaran (@r_yuneswaran) June 30, 2024

Still need to do more to stop the brain drain but this is a good start. https://t.co/Uuht5K4Brl — Lee Seng Foo🇲🇾李成富 (@sengfoo88) June 30, 2024

