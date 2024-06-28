OCM & Yonex To Redesign Exclusive New Attires For Malaysian Olympic Athletes?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve seen the official attire designs for Malaysia’s Olympic team. We’ve also seen other design mock-ups from people online and voted on our favourites.

The current designs were also compared to our neighbouring countries such as Thailand.

The current official attire design for the Malaysian contingent. Image: TRP File

Despite the criticism, Paris Olympics Chef de Mission Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin explained that well-designed attire means nothing if the Malaysia team did not win the country’s first gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Hamidin, who is also the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) deputy president, said the official attires will not be changed.

He added that OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria agreed that fans will get to design the contingent’s official attire for the next cycle including potential incentives.

OCM is in discussions to redesign new attires

However, this sentiment to keep the same attire seemed to have changed after more people criticised the look of official attire for the Malaysian contingent.

In the latest update, sources said OCM is currently in discussion with sports equipment company Yonex to redesign a new attire for Malaysian athletes competing in Paris, as reported by the New Straits Times.

The new exclusive attire will only be produced in limited numbers for an estimated 25 athletes.

However, the other members of the national Olympic team such as coaches, support staff, and officials will continue using the highly-contested attire.

People online didn’t miss a beat and reminded OCM and Yonex to do away with mannequins and use real human models to reveal the new looks.

Whatever the outcome of this upgrade and if possible, please do away with the dated cringeworthy Caucasian Mannequins and have actual athletes modeling this – pride representing our nation.

Meanwhile, what do you think of the mockups others have made in the post below?

