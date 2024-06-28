Armed Forces’ Agusta Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Kluang, 3 Injured

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An Armed Forces’ Agusta A109 light observation helicopter (LOH) with the tail number M81-11 made an emergency landing at the airstrip in the Mahkota Camp in Kluang, Johor at 1.35am today.

The incident happened during a Night Flight training session of the Army Aviation Basic Officer Course involving three crew members; a pilot instructor, course participant and a quartermaster.

All three sustained injuries.

In a statement, the Armed Forces said all three were conscious following the landing but suffered injuries such as broken bones and cuts as well as other yet to be determined injuries.

They were taken to the Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang and are in a stable condition.

The helicopter has been temporarily grounded as rectifications and a one-time inspection will be conducted to return the aircraft back to fly mode.

An investigation body will be formed to determined what caused the incident.

“We ask that the public refrain from speculating and to pray for the crew members’ recovery,” the Army said.

Just months ago, the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) Agusta helicopter was involved in a mid-air collision with a Eurocopter FENNEC helicopter during rehearsals for the 90th Navy Day celebrations in Lumut, Perak.

10 crew members were involved and none survived.

