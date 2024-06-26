[Watch] It Felt Like A Rejection At First But… – Rizman Ruzaini Spills Story Behind Lady Gaga’s Red Dress

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians on social media have been going gaga over Lady Gaga’s red dress which she wore during a performance at MGM Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, for her “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” concert.

The reason is because the 38-year-old singer’s jaw-dropping red dress was designed by acclaimed Malaysian fashion duo Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil (RR) better known as Rizman Ruzaini.

In a TikTok video shared by the magazine Nona yesterday, the designers revealed the fascinating story behind the dress.

It was initially created for a different event but Lady Gaga chose not to wear it then, leaving the designers disappointed.

“At first she wanted to wear it for a dinner show, but when the dress arrived, she thought it looked too grand…this was what she said, she wanted to keep it for a bigger event, but for us, at the time, of course, since we’ve been at this for 20 years, this sounds like a rejection but it’s okay, we think positive,” Rizman told Nona.

Little did they know, she had bigger plans for the dress, saving it for her concert in Las Vegas.

Suffice to say they were happy that she wore the dress and the positive comments that came from those who attended the concert made them even happier.

Rizman stressed that they will stick to their brand’s DNA and even if one day they get to dress the likes of Beyonce and Adele, they would want them to wear their brand and not for them to make a dress that Beyonce was used to.

The Show-Stopping Dress

The custom-made, long red dress was adorned with hundreds of Swarovski gems, creating a dazzling effect under the stage lights.

It was so stunning that the audience was left wondering whether the dress enhanced Lady Gaga’s beauty or if it was her presence that made the dress look extraordinary.

This sartorial masterpiece marked a significant style shift for the iconic singer.

Rizman Ruzaini shared an Instagram video showcasing Lady Gaga performing her hit single “Americano” while elegantly playing the piano. Their caption read:

“Telephone the Paparazzi, for we are at The Edge Of Glory! This is Lady Gaga in a special Rizman Ruzaini gown, performing Americano in Las Vegas. We just want to let everything go and Just Dance!”

The Instagram video captures the intricate details and craftsmanship of the dress.

A Touch of Malaysian Elegance

Rizman explained that the dress reflects the rich flavour and flair of Malaysia.

Concert attendees were surprised and delighted to see Lady Gaga in such a unique and stunning ensemble, different from her usual concert attire.

She wore the dress on the closing night, and many declared it her best look of the entire event.

The news of this exquisite collaboration quickly spread on social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike applauding Rizman Ruzaini for their remarkable achievement.

This isn’t the first time Rizman Ruzaini has put Malaysia on the global fashion map.

In October last year, supermodel Naomi Campbell walked the runway with Rizman and Ruzaini at the Dubai Fashion Week, where they debuted their brand to international acclaim.

