Selangor Footie Fans Unhappy With MFL’s Decision, Altimet Wants To Help Pay Fine

The decision by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to penalize Selangor Football Club (Selangor FC) for missing the Charity Shield Match on 10 May has sparked outrage among the club’s fans.

The match, which was supposed to mark the opening of the Super League, was set for Selangor FC against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor.

In meting out the punishment, MFL said that the decision was made by its Board of Directors following a discussion.

Details of the Penalty

After thorough consideration of all circumstances, the board unanimously decided to impose a fine of RM100,000 on Selangor FC.

This amount will be donated to a welfare body to be determined later. Additionally, the club has been docked 3 points in the 2024/25 Super League Competition, leaving them currently in 3rd place in the league.

Selangor FC is also required to compensate for the losses incurred by both JDT and the MFL.

The MFL will compile these costs, along with information provided by JDT and the MFL Secretariat, before sending the material to Selangor FC for further assessment and debate.

Additionally, the Super League (LS14) match between Selangor FC and JDT at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium will be played without any fans present.

Both teams will only have selected representatives allowed to attend. The MFL and Selangor FC will work together to ensure the match operations proceed smoothly.

Selangor FC’s fans have expressed significant discontent with the decision. Many believe the penalties are excessively harsh and can unfairly impact the team’s standing and financial stability.

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support for Selangor FC and criticism of MFL’s actions.

One netizen said that although RM100,000 seems to be fair, the others do not make sense.

Denda rm100k sudah la. Xpun rm200k ke. Ni no 2,3, ngn 4 tu nampak mcm bermotifkan busuk hati, dendam kesumat dan x senang duduk dgn selangor. Apa la punya musibat MFL ni. Kamjat btui. — Amir Hadi (@donamirhadi) June 25, 2024

Many others also said that it is time to boycott the Malaysian Super League.

Boikot jela bola ..bukan best mana pun liga malaysia ni — Adiv Petrov (@Southparky64684) June 26, 2024

boikot terus je liga M ni, dah laa hauk. bongok pulak tu 🤬 — Syahrul (@pijxn20) June 25, 2024

Another netizen said that because there are hints of prejudice from the start, this is the reason they don’t watch the Malaysian League.

Reason why aku dah tak tengok liga malaysia. Sebab dari awal lagi ada bau bau berat sebelah. — mir (@bimasakti687) June 25, 2024

Why The Fans Are Outraged

The discontent stemmed from the fact that Selangor FC did not abandon the Charity Shield match for no reason.

The team at the time made an official request for the match to be cancelled or at least, postponed.

This was after an acid attack on its forward player Faisal Halim on 5 May.

When the request for postponement or cancellation was denied, Selangor FC decided to pull out from the match insisting that the team’s safety was their priority.

In reacting to the fine by MFL, Selangor FC in a statement yesterday said they would appeal the decision and explore all avenues.

Altimet

Lembah Jaya MP and singer Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad or Altimet offered to donate half of his royalty collection to pay the Selangor FC squad’s fine.

Altimet said he would donate half of his collection if the Selangor FC accepted the offer.

“I will donate half of my intellectual property royalty collection this year to pay this fine if the SFC is willing,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Saya akan sumbangkan separuh kutipan royalti harta intelek saya tahun ini utk bantu bayar denda ni, jika SFC sudi. #SELANGORSAMPAIMATI https://t.co/JWMuh7LMr9 pic.twitter.com/K7h5LhslXH — Altimet.eth (@altimet) June 25, 2024

Selangor Sultan Unhappy

Also expressing dissatisfaction over MFL’s decision is the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

In a statement from the Selangor palace, the Sultan is shocked by the decision which he deemed as irresponsible.

The Sultan specifically mentioned FAM President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, saying the latter was not serious in speaking out despite formerly holding the position of Selangor Football Association secretary-general from 1995 to 2013 and having the experience in Selangor football apart from receiving a Datoship from the Sultan himself.

Sultan Sharafuddin did not mince his words, stating that the decision was made without mercy, was inhumane and did not show concern to the atrocity that occurred, referring to the acid attack.

He stressed that he had given his blessing to Selangor FC to request for a delay in the Charity Shield match.

The punishments meted out, according to the Sultan did not make sense, or to quote him directly “tidak masuk akal”.

He also said the punishments were excessive considering a win had already been accorded to JDT following Selangor FC pulling out of the match.

To further reiterate his stand, the Sultan said nothing like this has ever happened since he became involved in the arena of football in 1968 until his retirement in 1990.

The Sultan said if he was still in charge, he would not hesitate to pull Selangor out of the Super League for a certain period of time.

