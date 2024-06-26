Robbery Witness Found Terrified And Hiding Under Chair After Homeowner Returns From Work

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Coming back from work to a house that has been robbed is of course everyone’s nightmare come true.

What is scarier is if you have occupants at home who had to endure the traumatic experience.

This was the case for a TikTok user who recently shared a video of their house in the aftermath of an alleged robbery.

The video starts with them opening the front door and entering the house to show the somewhat bare apartment.

It was obvious that the television had been taken.

What they wanted to share though was not what was taken, but the terrified occupant that the robbers thankfully did not harm.

The camera panned under a chair where a ball of fur was hiding. It was the family cat.

From the TikTok user @jiey10’s previous shares, it is believed that the cat is a ginger, or oyen, named Embun.

He was hiding and from the expression on his face, he could have been terrified because there were strangers in the house.

The “meow” that Embun let out once he saw a familiar face was a sound of relief, possibly glad that it wasn’t the robbers making a u-turn.

Most of the comments in the video which has amassed close to 200k views, expressed their gratefulness that the cat was not harmed or taken away by the robbers.

However, some joked that Embun was the only eyewitness of the whole incident but could not be used to catch the thieves.

Nevertheless, this is a traumatic experience for Embun and fortunately, the poor feline was not hurt in the incident.

