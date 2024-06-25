Pos Malaysia Teams Up With PayNet In “Cashless Kaw-Kaw” Campaign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia Berhad, the national post and parcel provider, and Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the national retail payments network infrastructure provider, have enabled the option of making cashless payments at over 3,500 of Pos Malaysia’s touchpoints nationwide, marking a significant milestone in Pos Malaysia’s digital payments transformation journey.

On 24 June, both companies hosted a prize-giving ceremony at Pos Malaysia headquarters for the ‘Cashless Kaw-Kaw’ campaign that ran from 1 February until 31 April 2024.

The campaign’s primary objective was to encourage the use of MyDebit and DuitNow QR, highlighting convenience and security as preferred payment options.

The winners at the prize giving event. Image: Pos Malaysia

Participants stood to win prizes when they spent a minimum of RM20 via the cashless payment method at any post office nationwide.

The ‘Cashless Kaw Kaw’ campaign concluded with a grand prize-giving event attended by four of the 178 lucky winners.

The campaign boasted an impressive prize pool exceeding RM150,000, where one lucky grand prize winner won RM50,000.

Some coveted prizes included monthly cash rewards of RM8,888, along with other exclusive items such as iPad Air, OPPO Reno11 Pro smartphones, and RM100 Petronas gift cards.

At the prize-giving ceremony, the grand prize winner won RM50,000 while the other three winners went home with RM8,888.

Khazalin Ghuzal, Head of Retail of Pos Malaysia said, “Pos Malaysia boasts a rich heritage of over two centuries dedicated to serving the rakyat, a legacy that propels us forward as we continually adapt and innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Through the integration of state-of-the-art payment technology, our objective is to deliver transactions that are not just seamless and secure, but also hassle-free at every one of our outlets. Pos Malaysia is committed to enhancing the customer experience, reaffirming our dedication to modernisation and digitalisation. By embracing these advancements, we strive to ensure that our services remain relevant and efficient in today’s digital age.”

She added, “As the national post and parcel service provider, Pos Malaysia’s network of touchpoints reaches all segments and communities, including rural and underserved areas, providing access to services such as motor insurance and road tax renewal, bill payments and financial services. Our partnership with PayNet has positioned our unparalleled network as a catalyst for cashless payment adoption nationwide. Currently, a significant number of our services transacted over the counter are paid through MyDebit or DuitNow QR, demonstrating our customers’ eagerness to embrace these seamless payment options. I look forward to collaborating with PayNet to bring even more innovative solutions to our customers and the communities that we serve.”

Azrul Fakhzan B. Mainor, Senior Director, Commercial Division, PayNet, remarked, “PayNet is excited to expand our reach and impact through this collaboration with Pos Malaysia. With access to over 3,500 Pos Malaysia touchpoints, we can now bring cashless payment solutions to even the most rural and underserved parts of Malaysia, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak. This partnership ensures every Malaysian can enjoy the convenience and security of digital payments.”

He added, “By leveraging DuitNow QR and MyDebit payment options, customers will no longer need to travel long distances to withdraw cash for transactions. This initiative facilitates commerce by providing a more efficient and accessible payment method. Together, PayNet and Pos Malaysia are transforming the customer experience, driving financial inclusion, and enhancing commercial activities across Malaysia.”

For more updates on Pos Malaysia’s services or interesting activities, head over to Pos Malaysia’s official website or social media channels.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.